Bundesliga giants keen to open talks with Real Madrid for on-loan star

Michael Zorc – the sporting director of Borussia Dortmund – has revealed that the club are keen to open talks with Real Madrid, to discuss terms on a potential permanent deal for Achraf Hakimi. Hakimi is currently plying his trade at the Signal Iduna Park on loan from the La Liga giants.

“We will have talks with Real Madrid in the next few weeks,” Zorc told Sport Bild, before adding:

“The decision is not up to us, but Achraf’s great development has, of course, not been hidden from anyone in Spain either.”

“He feels very comfortable with us. They [Real Madrid] know that we would like to keep him,” he explained further.

Hakimi was a part of the Borussia Dortmund side that lost 3-2 to Werder Bremen in the DFB Pokal Last 16 clash earlier this week. Meanwhile, in the Bundesliga, the Black and Yellow are at third place on the table, trailing the table-toppers Bayern Munich by just three points.

As mentioned earlier, akimi joined Lucien Favre’s side in July 2018 on a loan deal from Real Madrid. A right-back by trade, he played 61 matches for Los Blancos across both the junior and senior levels, and also recorded six goals and 11 assists for them before signing with the Bundesliga club.

For Dortmund, the 21-year-old has made 58 appearances till date, scoring nine times and also providing 13 assists.

Quotes via Goal.