Bayern Munich CEO reveals Pep Guardiola wanted to play Manuel Neuer in the midfield

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that former club manager Pep Guardiola ‘seriously considered’ playing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the midfield during his time with the German giants. The Spanish tactician was with the club from 2013 to 2016 and won three league titles during his time there.

Rummenigge claimed that the now-Manchester City manager once ‘came up with the idea’ of using Neuer as a midfielder after winning a championship. However, as he revealed, some of the decision-makers at the club thought that others might perceive this decision as arrogance.

He even added that he is confident that the German shot-stopper might have done well in the midfield as well after revolutionalising a goalkeeper’s role in the game.

“Manuel invented the art of being a footballer as a goalkeeper and revolutionised this position. I still remember how Pep Guardiola, after winning a championship, seriously came up with the idea of ​​putting him in midfield for a game,” Rummenigge told Bayern’s official magazine 51 (via Daily Mail).

He added that he would have “found it difficult to dissuade Pep from this idea, which some of us felt might be interpreted as arrogance. But I am convinced that Manu would have done well in midfield, too.”