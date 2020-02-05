WATCH: Manuel Neuer’s Top 5 Saves of the 2019/20 Bundesliga so far

One of the world’s best goalkeepers for the past decade, Manuel Neuer continues to play a pivotal role for Bayern Munich as they bid to win an 8th consecutive Bundesliga title.

And despite a couple of wobbles in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, which saw former manager Niko Kovac replaced by Hans-Dieter Flick in November, Bayern are remarkably back in their familiar position on top of the table.

Since the mid-season break, the reigning champions have racked up three wins on the trot while, in contrast, RB Leipzig – the leaders after the Hinrunde – have picked up just one win while also falling to a shock defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

This has allowed Bayern to claim a one-point lead at the Bundesliga summit and much of their revival can be attributed to their stalwarts leading the way.

Robert Lewandowski has been unstoppable with 22 goals in 20 matches while Thomas Muller is the league’s joint-leader in assists with 12, but Neuer has also played his part from the back.

Although Bayern’s usual dominant ways means he does not always have much to do throughout the 90 minutes, the Germany international is still always on his toes and equal to task when called into action.

In fact, his 53 saves so far this season is only bettered by two goalkeepers playing for teams currently in the top half of the table: Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer and Lukas Hradecky of Bayer Leverkusen.

While there is plenty of football still to be played until the end of the season, the upcoming weekend is already looming as pivotal with Bayern hosting Leipzig in a top-of-the-table clash.

Victory for Bayern would see them stretch their lead to four points but, should Leipzig win, they would reclaim top spot – making Saturday’s clash at the Allianz Arena an enthralling one.

Before their recent slump in form, Die Roten Bullen also boasted the best attacking record in the competition and have currently netted 53 times so far in 2019/20, with 20-goal Timo Werner ably supported by the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Patrick Schick and Christopher Nkunku.

If Bayern are to get a result, Neuer will likely play a pivotal role as usual in keeping out Leipzig’s formidable attack.

Ahead of this weekend’s enthralling encounter, here’s the five best saves that Bayern’s inspirational captain has pulled off so far this season.

Manuel Neuer’s Top 5 Saves of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far