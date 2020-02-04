Bayern Munich failed in late bid for Dani Olmo, claims Dinamo director Zoran Mamic

Dinamo Zagreb could have got more money for Dani Olmo had they rejected RB Leipzig’s offer in favour of Bayern Munich’s, Zoran Mamic says.

Bayern Munich failed with a late bid to sign Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb, according to the Croatian club’s sporting director Zoran Mamic.

Spain international Olmo joined RB Leipzig during the transfer window for a reported initial fee of €20million.

According to Mamic, the deal, which includes bonuses and a 20 per cent sell-on clause, represents “by far” the biggest sale in Dinamo’s history.

However, Mamic claims they could have held out for even more had they ignored the forward’s wishes and accepted a late offer from Bayern.

“Dani didn’t want to go to Italy or England,” he told Sportske Novosti. “He insisted on Leipzig.

El primer partido de Bienvenido a la @Bundesliga_EN, @daniolmo7! Nice little cameo on his debut, and surely there is more to come from this young man! #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/ducYDJcwQN — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 2, 2020

“If we had had more time, he would have ended up at Bayern.

“We could certainly have got more out of the deal, but it wasn’t just our decision. We could have said to Dani that we didn’t accept the offer from Leipzig, but that wouldn’t have been fair to him.”

Having missed out on Olmo, Bayern have reportedly turned their attentions towards a bid for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz with a view to a transfer at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who is said to be admired by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, could cost as much as €130m according to reports in Germany.

Former Bayern midfielder Michael Ballack is not convinced Havertz is ready for such a step, though.

“At Bayern, you need other characteristics to assert yourself. Just being good is not enough there,” he told Sport1.

“He needs time and the robustness to be prepared mentally for Bayern. He is still in the development phase and there are still mistakes in his game.”