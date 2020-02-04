Dortmund’s Yellow Wall gives former hero Neven Subotic perfect welcome home

The Signal Iduna Park was the venue for what will be one of the enduring images of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign as ex-Borussia Dortmund hero Neven Subotic made his return on Saturday.

Now featuring for Union Berlin, Subotic played the full 90 minutes last weekend as his current employers were handed a 5-0 defeat by his former side.

While the result might not have been ideal for Union, who are currently in their maiden top-flight campaign, the afternoon was still one to remember for Subotic as he was given a rousing reception by the Dortmund fans, fully embracing the adulation afforded to him from the Yellow Wall.

Neven Subotic gets hero’s welcome on Dortmund return

It was certainly a special moment for the Serbia international, who spent nine years with BVB but never really got to say goodbye to the fans having moved to French side Saint-Etienne in the January transfer window of 2018 after losing his place in the starting XI.

During his time wearing the black and yellow of Dortmund, Subotic was an integral part of the side that won back-to-back Bundesliga titles under Jurgen Klopp.

He formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Mats Hummels and the duo was ably supported on either flank by Lukasz Piszczek and Marcel Schmelzer.

Once upon a time in Dortmund 💛 pic.twitter.com/jymPaSTe59 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 2, 2020

Hummels’ return to the Signal Iduna Park last summer following a three-year stint with rivals Bayern Munich means that he, Piszczek and Schmelzer are all still at the club, making Subotic the only member of that famous back four no longer present.

After two years with Saint-Etienne, Subotic made the decision to return to the Bundesliga with Union, who this season became the 56th team to grace the top flight of German football.

Despite their status as the newest kids on the block, Union have thus far performed admirably and are currently 12th on the table with a six-point buffer between them and the relegation zone.

Subotic has certainly played his part by offering a calm and reassuring presence in the heart of their five-man defence, and opened his account for the club just a fortnight ago by breaking the deadlock in a 2-0 triumph over Augsburg.

Should the 31-year-old go on to help Union preserve their top-flight status beyond the current campaign, it will certainly go down as a commendable achievement.

But regardless of what takes place from now till May, Subotic certainly already has his moment to savour after receiving a hero’s welcome from the Yellow Wall last Saturday.