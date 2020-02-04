Reports: Chelsea target open for move to Premier League

Premier League giants Chelsea’s target Timo Werner has revealed that he is open for a move to England. The RB Leipzig’s striker is one of the hottest young property in Europe and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in the continent in the recent past.

There have been reports of interest from Chelsea in Werner as they look to bolster their attacking department for the years to come.

The 23-year-old, while talking to German newspaper Kicker as cited by Daily Star, has revealed that he is open to leaving his current club in the near future and would not mind in playing abroad as well.

“What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it,” he said. “I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be. I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time. That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League. But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”