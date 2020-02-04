Former England striker urges Liverpool to sell star forward and replace him with Jadon Sancho

Former England striker Darren Bent has urged Premier League giants Liverpool to sell star striker Mohamed Salah and replace him with the German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Jadon Sancho. The Egypt international is having a very good season in front of the goal where he is the leading scorer for the current European champions with 18 goals, 14 of which came in the Premier League.

However, Bent, while talking to talkSPORT as cited by Daily Mirror, suggested that despite the fact that Salah scores a lot of goals, his overall work rate is not good enough which is why Liverpool should replace him with either Dortmund’s Sancho or French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe.

“Listen, we know he [Salah] scores a lot of goals and he is a top, top player,” he said. “Two Golden Boots, Player of the Season, Champions League winner, about to be a Premier League winner, the accolades are there. But when you look at his general play to say someone like Mane, I’d have to say Mane’s been better than him. He may score more goals than Mane, but Mane’s work-rate for the team, he’s unselfish, always looks for others first, he’ll get his fair share of goals. So you can’t sell Mane, he’s so important.”

He added: “Firmino, we know he doesn’t score that many goals, but he’s the glue, he links it all together. His hold-up play is arguably one of the best in the league. He brings players in, holds on to the ball, he’s fantastic. So you look at Salah, yes he does score all these goals, but is he really complementing Mane and Firmino or is he looking for more goals? I’ve seen certain situations this season where he should pass it, but he’s shot, and you can see the frustration starting to build. It’s not about selling him and getting £100million and that’s it, but if you can replace him with an Mbappe or someone like a Jadon Sancho, I think it’s worth thinking about.”