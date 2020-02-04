He’s the best striker in Germany – Krzysztof Piatek eager to learn from Robert Lewandowski

Krzysztof Piatek is trying to learn from Poland team-mate and fellow forward Robert Lewandowski.

Hertha Berlin forward Krzysztof Piatek revealed he took every chance he got to learn from Poland team-mate Robert Lewandowski.

Piatek joined Hertha from Milan for a reported €27million in January, having struggled to get to his best at San Siro.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Bundesliga club off the bench in a 0-0 draw against Schalke on Friday.

With one of the world’s best strikers in Lewandowski alongside him at international level, Piatek said he watched the Bayern Munich star closely when he had the chance.

“He is the best striker in Germany and one of the best in the world,” Piatek told the Bundesliga website.

“When I train with Robert in the national team I always watch him. I watch everything he does and see what he does best.

“I speak with him all the time because I want to learn, and I hope I will learn all the time.”

Piatek only managed four goals in 18 Serie A games for Milan this season before making the move to Hertha, who face Schalke in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.