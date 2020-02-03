Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with Timo Werner, who is not surprised to be in demand.

Timo Werner is open to a move to the Premier League or LaLiga when the time comes for him to leave RB Leipzig.

Germany international Werner was expected to join Bayern Munich ahead of the 2019-20 as he entered the final year of his contract, but a switch did not materialise and he instead signed a new four-year deal with Leipzig.

The 23-year-old continues to be linked with English giants Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Werner has scored 25 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Leipzig this season and is happy with how things are going at the Red Bull Arena.

However, the striker is not ruling out testing himself overseas in the future.

“I can imagine playing abroad at some point, but there’s no specific place will go. I’m open to everything,” Werner told Kicker.

“When I was on holiday in America, English football was on all the time. But there also very well-known and big teams in Spain where it would for sure be fun to play.

“When you have scored 20 goals this season so far at the age of 23, you obviously attract interest. That’s clear. But at the moment, I’m not thinking about what will happen in the future.

“We are now facing important matches that will be decisive for the rest of the season. That’s what I want to concentrate on. I’ll think about my future at a later point in time.”

He added: “What do you say if in two weeks a club that is a contender for winning the Champions League wants to sign someone and makes a great offer? Every player would think about it.

“In my opinion, career planning is always relative. It comes how it comes – and then you have to deal with it at the right time.”