WATCH: Bayern Munich’s Top 5 Goals of the 2019/20 season so far

With nine goals in two matches since the resumption of the 2019/20 season – and 55 in total – Bayern Munich unsurprisingly boast the Bundesliga’s best attacking record.

Unsurprisingly, the irrepressible Robert Lewandowski has led the way with 21 of his own and is the first player to achieve that in the opening 19 games of the season since the legendary Gerd Muller in the 1972/73 campaign.

Given the sheer amount of goals he has netted, it is no surprise that the Poland international features in Bayern’s Top 5 Goals of the season so far, and he certainly finds himself among some excellent company.

But who made it to No. 1? Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the best strikes from the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Top 5 Bayern Munich goals of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

5) SERGE GNABRY – Augsburg 2-2 BAYERN (October 19, 2019)

He is one of the most-exciting wingers in all of Europe at the moment, so it is only fitting that Serge Gnabry kicks things off with a trademark goal for a wide player.

Advancing down the right, the Germany international cut inside and left Philipp Max in his wake before clinically curling a low shot into the bottom corner on his weaker left foot no less.

4) BENJAMIN PAVARD – BAYERN 6-1 Mainz (August 31, 2019)

Although he is a defender, Benjamin Pavard has already made a name for himself as a scorer of spectacular strikes after he won the Goal of the Tournament at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and he certainly opened his Bayern account in some style.

After Ivan Perisic had broken down the left and hung a cross up at the back post, Pavard – despite receiving the ball at an awkward height and with a defender challenging in front of him – timed his effort to perfection and sent the ball flying into the back of the net with a perfectly-struck volley.

3) PHILIPPE COUTINHO – BAYERN 6-1 Werder (December 14, 2019)

Having arrived on loan from Barcelona last summer, Philippe Coutinho has not taken much time to thrill the Allianz Arena faithful and notched his first hat-trick in Bayern colours in a 6-1 rout of Werder Bremen in December.

His third goal – in particular – was a work of art as he received possession just inside the area and kept his composure to create a yard of space for himself, before curling a sublime effort into the top corner to complete the rout.

2) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – Schalke 0-3 BAYERN (August 24, 2019)

Of Lewandowski’s 21 goals in the Bundesliga so far this season, the one that really stands out came on Match Day 2 when his hat-trick inspired Bayern to a 3-0 win at Schalke.

Lining up a freekick 25 yards out from goal, the Bundesliga’s all-time highest foreign scorer effortlessly curled his shot away a shot to perfection as it sailed over the wall and past Alexander Nubel’s despairing dive.

1) PHILIPPE COUTINHO – BAYERN 6-1 Werder (December 14, 2019)

If Coutinho’s 20-yard curler against Werder had been terrific, his second of the afternoon was just sheer brilliance.

The Brazilian brought David Alaba’s searching 35-yard pass under control with a deft touch, before – with a casual flick of his right foot – nonchalantly sent a superb lob over Jiri Pavlenka that crept in just beneath the crossbar.