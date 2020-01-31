Erling Haaland looms as the latest in a long line of quality Dortmund No. 9s

Only two games into his Borussia Dortmund career, Erling Haaland has already shown plenty to suggest he can continue a long line of quality No. 9s.

With just 56 minutes under his belt in the Bundesliga following his January transfer from Red Bull Salzburg, Haaland has already hit the back of the net an amazing five times in substitute appearances against Augsburg and Cologne.

Haaland and Dortmund’s rich history with deadly No. 9s

Remarkably, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has claimed the only reason why his new Norwegian signing is not yet starting games is because he is not at peak fitness, which should be a terrifying prospect for opposition defenders to imagine how much better he will be at 100 per cent.

Already, it looks like Haaland should have a long and successful career with Dortmund but it would not be the first time that the Signal Iduna Park has been home to a standout No. 9.

BRILLIANT BARRIOS

Before a certain Robert Lewandowski arrived at the Signal Iduna Park, it was actually Lucas Barrios who was the spearhead of the Dortmund attack from the 2009/10 season, when he netted 19 goals in 33 league appearances even though Dortmund had to settle for a fifth-place finish.

The following season, he continued to lead the way as Lewandowski initially took time to settle and his 16-goal haul saw him finish as the league’s joint-fourth highest scorer as Dortmund ended a nine-year wait to be crowned champions of Germany.

RECORD-BREAKING ROBERT

Of course, the one who really stands out from the past decade is Lewandowski, who was part of side that won back-to-back Meisterschales under Klopp between 2010 and 2012 and were the last team to prevent Bayern Munich from being crowned champions.

In four seasons with Dortmund, the Pole netted 103 goals in 187 matches in all competition before controversially moving to rivals Bayern, where he continues to break records and make history.

With 223 Bundesliga goals to his name at present, Lewandowski is the all-time highest scoring foreigner in the competition and third overall, trailing the legendary Gerd Muller’s record by 142 now – a number he could just reach should he play on for a few more seasons.

SIMPLY PEA-FECT

The departure of Lewandowski was always going to leave a huge void to fill but, thankfully for Dortmund, they had already signed his successor by then.

Having scored 16 goals in all competition in his first year at Dortmund despite playing second fiddle to Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang really stepped up with the added responsibility of being his team’s main man in attack.

The Gabon international’s best haul of 31 goals in the 2016/17 season even saw him pip his former team-mate to the Bundesliga’s Golden Boot and, when he eventually left to join Arsenal, he left Dortmund with a fine record of 141 goals in 213 games.

A WHIRLWIND ROMANCE WITH MICHY

When Aubameyang departed in January 2018, Dortmund decided to look for a short-term successor in Michy Batshuayi, who joined for half a season on loan from Chelsea.

Fittingly, he became the first player in the Bundesliga to score twice on debut since Aubameyang with a brace against Cologne.

He would continue to shine for his temporary employers until an ankle injury sustained against Schalke that April ruled him out for the remainder of the season, although his tally of nine goals in 14 games means he is still remembered fondly by the Black and Yellow faithful.

AMAZING ALCACER

Onto the final one on the list of deadly No. 9s that have preceded Haaland and a man who was still at the club until his recent move to Villarreal on Thursday, Paco Alcacer boasted 23 goals in 37 league appearances for Dortmund before and – interestingly – seemed to perform better off the bench than from the start.

A debut goal, brace in his second game and hat-trick in his third for Dortmund all came as a substitute, with just four of his 16 in the league last season coming after he was named in the starting XI.

He may have made a career from his clinical finishing but also proved to be capable of the spectacular, also scoring a handful of stunning freekicks that truly captured the imagination.

HAALAND, THE NEXT GREAT OF DORTMUND

Unfortunately for Alcacer, he has struggled for form and fitness this term and prompted Favre to bring in an alternative option in Haaland.

Following his stunning start, the Dortmund fans will be waiting with bated breath for a fully-fit Haaland to be unleashed from the start.

And, if his first 56 minutes in a BVB jersey is anything to go by, he could easily match the achievements of some of his glorious predecessors.