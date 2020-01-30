Alphonso Davies goes from hot prospect to Bayern Munich regular at the age of 19

It has only been a year since he joined Bayern Munich but teenage sensation Alphonso Davies is already proving to be a key player for the Bundesliga’s record champions.

From the time he made his debut with Vancouver Whitecaps at just 15 years and 257 days, becoming the second-youngest player in Major League Soccer history, Davies was always highly regarded as a prospect that could go on to make the grade in Europe.

Having agreed to a move to join Bayern Munich in July 2018, Davies was allowed to play out the remainder of the MLS campaign with the Whitecaps and only moved to the Allianz Arena last January.

Alphonso Davies – Bayern’s discovery of the season

Understandably, Bayern were patient with him initially and, although he did end the season as a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winner, he made a total of just six appearances.

Now, just halfway into his first full season in German football, Davies is arguably one of the first names on manager Hans-Dieter Flick’s starting XI despite his tender years and – remarkably – it is not even in his natural position as a winger.

A mini-injury crisis at the back robbed Bayern of the services of Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez and, with David Alaba shifted to centre-back, there was a void to be filled on the left of defence.

The deployment of Davies at left-back might initially have been an experiment or even a stop-gap measure, but the manner in which he has rose to challenge suggests that he could just make the position his own, even when Bayern have their full complement of defenders back at their disposal.

The 19-year-old has featured in 15 league matches so far – weighing in with one goal and two assists – while offering the reigning Bundesliga champions plenty of energy and guile.

His ability to have an impact down the wing should only be expected given the sheer pace he possesses, with his top speed of 35.3 kilometres an hour only bettered by Kingsley Coman among all his team-mates.

Davies has also proven to be a man for the big occasion as he came through his first Der Klassiker with flying colours, winning 71 per cent of his challenges in Bayern’s resounding 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last November.

The Canada international is already one of the revelations of the 2019/20 campaign but still has plenty of potential to deliver on, suggesting he could just be a pivotal contributor for Bayern not just this season but for many years to come.