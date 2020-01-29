Struggling Fortuna Dusseldorf sack Friedhelm Funkel

Uwe Rosler has been linked with Fortuna Dusseldorf after Friedhelm Funkel’s departure was confirmed on Wednesday.

Bundesliga strugglers Fortuna Dusseldorf have sacked head coach Friedhelm Funkel.

Fortuna are languishing at the bottom of the table after winning just one of their last nine league matches and Funkel paid the price for that poor form on Wednesday.

The 66-year-old guided the club back into the top flight in 2018, two years after he landed the role, and kept them up last season.

Fortuna have only secured four Bundesliga victories in the current campaign, though, and a 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday proved to be the final straw.

Assistant coach Thomas Kleine took training on Wednesday amid reports that Uwe Rösler is set to replace Funkel.

Vorstand von Fortuna Düsseldorf stellt Friedhelm Funkel frei.

https://t.co/1LhdOC9bA3#f95 | | #Funkel pic.twitter.com/OHnstOu7pU

— Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) January 29, 2020