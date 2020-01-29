Atletico Madrid CEO takes final decision on Arsenal, Bayern Munich target amidst exit rumours

Despite the ongoing interest in Thomas Lemar from the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid chief executive Gil Marin has ruled out the possibility of him leaving the club during the ongoing January transfer window.

“Lemar is not for sale. There is no way he can change,” Marin told Goal and Spox in a recent interview.

This is after Atletico manager Diego Simeone clarified that the 24-year-old has not performed up to expectations this season.

“Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn’t been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don’t have,” he had said while speaking at a recent press conference.

“Let’s hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury.”

“Now, if Lemar can stay or not… we know that agents work in an exemplary way. Clubs work in terms of the needs of the clubs. But, as a footballer, every time he has been available, he’s played a lot more than he hasn’t played,” he had added further, before concluding:

“His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn’t been able to live up to expectations.”

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joined Los Rojiblancos from Monaco in 2018, after the La Liga giants shelled out a reported transfer fee of €70million.

Although he has made 64 appearances for the club since then, he has struggled to hold on to a place in the starting XI.

As mentioned earlier, Arsenal and Bayern are the top two clubs interested in him at the moment – while it has also been reported that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on him as well.

Quotes via Goal.