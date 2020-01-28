Werner v Thuram: Bundesliga hotshots set to go head-to-head in title clash

Two of the Bundesliga’s deadliest finishers will do battle on Saturday when leaders RB Leipzig host third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach in a clash that could prove decisive in the race for the Meisterschale.

After a shock 2-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, Leipzig will be determined to get their title bid back on track and no one will play a more pivotal role than Timo Werner.

With 20 goals to his name already in the current campaign, Werner is the competition’s second-highest scorer behind only Robert Lewandowski and no German has scored at this stage of the season since the legendary Gerd Muller in 1976/77.

Timo Werner vs Marcus Thuram: Goal-getters go Head-to-Head

He is also the only player in the Bundesliga to have notched two hat-tricks already in 2019/20 with the first – also a career milestone – coming in the earlier encounter with the team they face this weekend in Gladbach.

On that occasion, Werner’s sheer pace and deadly finishing was too much to handle but Die Fohlen have a weapon of their own.

In his debut season in the Bundesliga following a summer move from Guingamp, Marcus Thuram already has six goals to his name but offers his team so much more than just a direct avenue to goal.

Still only 22, Thuram is the perfect combination of speed, power and skill and – despite his tender years – only four other strikers in the league boast a better challenge-won ratio than his 51 per cent success rate.

With five assists also to his name, the Frenchman leads the way at Borussia Park when it comes to creating goals although that is a tally bettered by Werner, who has thrived in an altered role under manager Julian Nagelsmann and is evolving into a complete forward.

The Germany international has laid on goals for his team-mates six times so far this term, although half of those came in a stunning performance where he recorded a hat-trick of both goals and assists in a 8-0 thrashing of Mainz back in November.

Having made their top-flight debut just over three years ago, Leipzig’s remarkable rise means they now dominate their fair share of matches although they are still deadly with their counterattacking – especially with Werner lurking on the line of opposition defences.

21 of his 70 goals have come on the break and he boasts a top speed of 35 kilometres per hour, although – on this occasion – Thuram can boast the hold the edge in this duel.

The Gladbach man has already clocked a top speed of 35.6 kilometres per hour, which is only bettered by four others since records began.

All signs are pointing out an epic battle when Leipzig and Gladbach do battle at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

And the contest could just be decided by whichever Bundesliga hotshot comes out on top – the deadly Werner or the unstoppable Thuram.