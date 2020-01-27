New Dortmund star Haaland makes Bundesliga history with five goals in 56 minutes

His Borussia Dortmund career may only be 56 minutes old but Erling Haaland has already written his name in the history books of the Bundesliga.

Nine days ago, with Dortmund losing 3-1 away to Augsburg and on course to start the second half of the 2019/20 campaign with a shock defeat, Haaland was brought on by coach Lucien Favre in the 56th minute.

Within three minutes, the Norway international opened his Bundesliga account with a clinical finish and took just another 20 minutes to complete a stunning hat-trick to inspire BVB to a come-from-behind 5-3 triumph and announce his arrival in the Bundesliga.

Last Friday at the Signal Iduna Park, Haaland once again had to settle for a place on the bench but, with his side this time leading Cologne 3-1, was brought on five minutes after the hour mark for his home debut with less pressure on his shoulders.

Still, the result was once again similar as he popped up with a real poacher’s strike in the 77th minute before doubling his tally with three minutes remaining, skipping past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn and keeping his cool to squeeze his shot into the far corner from an almost impossible angle.

Haaland’s electric start to life in Germany means he is now already a record holder in the Bundesliga as no player has ever scored five goals in their first two games in the league, or 56 minutes to be exact.

Still only 19, Haaland seems destined for great things and the €20million that Dortmund reportedly forked out for his services already looks to be a bargain.

His tally means he is now BVB’s joint-third highest scorer in the league so far this campaign alongside Paco Alcacer, trailing only Jadon Sancho (11 goals) and Marco Reus (ten).

Two consecutive wins to start the Ruckrunde – as the second half of the season is referred to in Germany – also means that Dortmund now trail leaders RB Leipzig by just four points and are firmly back in the title race.

Next up for Dortmund is a home game against Union Berlin this Saturday and, although Favre has exercised caution with his star signing so far, this match could be a perfect time to unleash Haaland from the start.

Given the blistering form he has already shown, who knows how many more records the deadly Norwegian could be breaking in the not-too-distant future?