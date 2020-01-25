RB Leipzig secure signing of Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb

Highly coveted Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo has been linked with a host of clubs, but RB Leipzig have won the race for his signature.

Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, had been linked with several major clubs after impressing for Spain at last year’s European Under-21 Championship and Dinamo in the Champions League.

Barca had been tipped to move for their former midfielder, while Premier League side Chelsea and Serie A club Milan also reportedly held an interest.

But Dinamo boss Nenad Bjelica revealed on Thursday a move to Leipzig was likely and the German club announced the completion of the deal on their official website on Saturday.