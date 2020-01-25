RB Leipzig secure signing of Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb

Highly coveted Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo has been linked with a host of clubs, but RB Leipzig have won the race for his signature.
Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig have completed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
The 21-year-old, a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, had been linked with several major clubs after impressing for Spain at last year’s European Under-21 Championship and Dinamo in the Champions League.
Barca had been tipped to move for their former midfielder, while Premier League side Chelsea and Serie A club Milan also reportedly held an interest.
But Dinamo boss Nenad Bjelica revealed on Thursday a move to Leipzig was likely and the German club announced the completion of the deal on their official website on Saturday.
We’re delighted to announce the signing of Dani Olmo from @gnkdinamo!
Welcome to the Bulls, @daniolmo7
— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 25, 2020