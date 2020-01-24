Dani Olmo opts for RB Leipzig according to Dinamo Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica

Highly coveted youngster Dani Olmo has chosen to join Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, according to Dinamo Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica

Dani Olmo is set to join Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig despite reported interest from Barcelona, Milan and Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb’s coach has confirmed.

Olmo, who impressed for Spain Under-21s at last year’s European Championships, has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, including five in the Champions League.

The playmaker’s form had seen him linked with a return to Barca, who he left to join Dinamo in 2014, while Premier League side Chelsea and Serie A club Milan also reportedly hold an interest.

However, the 21-year-old has opted to make a move to Germany, with Leipzig his destination, according to Zagreb boss Nenad Bjelica, who believes Olmo has made the right decision for his career.

“He had really good offers, he opted for Leipzig,” Bjelica told Croatian media outlet 24sata. “We believe he will show his best as he did here at Dinamo.

“From the numerous offers he had, he picked Leipzig. In my opinion it is the best club for him to develop.

“Leipzig is a club at the top of the Bundesliga, they are growing year after year and playing the Champions League.”

Bjelica also revealed Olmo said his farewells to the Dinamo squad on Thursday, prior to flying to Leipzig to complete the formalities of the transfer.

“We will have to do without him, we wish him the best,” he said. “He said goodbye to the boys, he tried to say something more but did not succeed, it was difficult.”

Reports of the fee have varied between €20million and €35m plus add-ons. It is expected Olmo – who earlier in January claimed Barca had made his representatives a formal offer – will undergo a medical on Friday.