WATCH: Borussia Dortmund’s Top 5 Goals of the 2019/20 season so far

Brimming with attacking talent, it should come as no surprise that Borussia Dortmund have produced their fair share of quality goals thus far in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

Already boasting the likes of Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer, and with Axel Witsel and Julian Brandt pulling the strings from midfield, Dortmund are widely regarded as one of the most exciting teams not just in the Bundesliga, but all of Europe.

The recent addition of Erling Haaland has only added to an embarrassment of riches in the attacking third, especially after the Norwegian wonderkid hit a hat-trick on debut.

But where do any of his strikes rank amongst Dortmund’s best goals in the current campaign?

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at their Top 5 so far in the 2019/20 season.

Top 5 Borussia Dortmund goals of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

5) ERLING HAALAND – Augsburg 3-5 DORTMUND (January 18, 2020)

He arrived with plenty of hype and, after starting on the bench in the first match of the Ruckrunde, it took Haaland just 23 minutes to announce his arrival with a stunning hat-trick to inspire Dortmund to a come-from-behind win over Augsburg.

His first was a clinical finish and was followed up by a simple tap-in but the goal that sealed his hat-trick was a real example of what he could add to the Dortmund attack, receiving the ball 35 yards out and being pursued by two defenders but showing real power to charge towards goal before coolly slotting home.

4) MARCO REUS – Mainz 0-4 DORTMUND (December 14, 2019)

Reus is no stranger to the spectacular but, even by his lofty standards, his effort in a 4-0 win over Mainz last month was something special.

As the ball was headed back out to the edge of the box from a Thorgan Hazard cross, Dortmund’s talismanic captain instantly pounced and – on the half-volley – unleashed an absolute rocket that roared past Robin Zentner’s despairing dive into the bottom corner.

3) PACO ALCACER –DORTMUND 4-0 Leverkusen (September 14, 2019)

Dortmund delivered their first real statement of intent for the new season on Match Day 4, beating another side competing in the UEFA Champions League in Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Signal Iduna Park.

It was Alcacer who got them on their way two minutes before the half-hour mark, ghosting in behind the Leverkusen defence to meet Achraf Hakimi’s inch-perfect delivery with a cushioned left-footed volley into the back of the net.

2) AXEL WITSEL – Freiburg 2-2 DORTMUND (October 5, 2019)

Since joining Dortmund in the summer of 2018, Witsel has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s midfield powerhouses – and not just in his ability to win the ball and then distribute it with precision.

The Belgium international has also proven to be a useful contributor in hitting the scoreboard with three goals to his name already this season, but none were better than his strike against Freiburg when he met a Hazard corner with a sumptuous volley that had Alexander Schwolow beaten all ends up.

1) JULIAN BRANDT – DORTMUND 3-3 Leipzig (December 17, 2019)

Dortmund and Leipzig produced what should go down as one of the games on the season in the penultimate round of the Hinrunde, sharing six goals in a 3-3 thriller with Brandt arguably scoring the best of the lot.

Receiving a layoff from Jadon Sancho, Brandt left two Leipzig defenders for dead with a sublime drag of his left foot, turning towards goal in the same swift movement before clinically finishing past Peter Gulacsi.