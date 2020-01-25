Thomas Muller: The Bayern assist king making a difference in their Bundesliga charge

Since making his debut over a decade ago, Thomas Muller has become synonymous with Bayern Munich.

And although he turns 31 later this year in September, he continues to be a difference maker for the Bundesliga giants who are looking to make it eight titles in a row in the 2019/20 season.

The quick-thinking forward famously invented a new role for an attaking player – the raumdeuter – for his uncanny ability to find space in the final third, actually dealing more damage to the opposition when the ball is not at his feet.

Bundesliga Difference Makers: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller

He has featured in all 18 Bundesliga games for Bayern so far this season, an impressive statistic considering it initially looked as though his influence would be reduced following the summer arrival of Philippe Coutinho.

In the early weeks of the campaign, Muller spent his fair share of time on the bench but following the departure of former manager Niko Kovac, he has thrived under Hans-Dieter Flick – who initially took over as caretaker before being handed the reins until the end of the season.

Having started seven of Bayern’s last eight outings, Muller has weighed in with three goals and eight assists in that time and is directly involved in a goal once every 74 minutes.

His 12 assists overall means he currently leads the competition in providing goals, a tally that is the most ever in Bundesliga history since detailed data started being recorded.

For all the inventive work he does in the final third, the 30-year-old also offers Bayern plenty of energy and endeavour averaging 12.1 kilometres per game.

While he ideally still has many years left to go before he calls it a day, Muller – a FIFA World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 – has already attained iconic status at the Allianz Arena.

Having made 336 league appearances for Bayern, his 113 goals ranks him in fifth position in the club’s all-time scorer, which is a fine achievement considering he is not an out-and-out striker.

In that time, he has notched 241 Bundesliga wins – a tally only bettered by eight others in the history of the record German champions.

Muller’s career with Bayern has been littered with silverware, including eight Meisterschales, although they face a real fight on their hands to retain the title this season with RB Leipzig currently leading the way, while Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke are all in the hunt.

Still, Bayern could yet march on towards an 8th consecutive Bundesliga crown, especially with the selfless Muller continuing to make a difference and laying on assist after assist for his grateful team-mates.