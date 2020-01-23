Are RB Leipzig the huge favourites to win the Bundesliga this season?

The 2019/20 Bundesliga season got back underway last weekend and normal service resumed for the league leaders RB Leipzig.

Although they were initially on course for a shock defeat at the hands of Union Berlin, Die Roten Bullen came back strongly in the second half with a Timo Werner brace and a Marcel Sabitzer strike handing them a come-from-behind win.

The three points – coupled with Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 defeat to Schalke on Friday – means that Leipzig actually extended their lead at the top of the table, with a four-point buffer between them and the new second-placed team in Bayern Munich.

5 reasons why RB Leipzig can become Bundesliga champions

There is still plenty left to play in the Ruckrunde and Bayern, Gladbach and Borussia Dortmund would still be fancying their chances but, as things stand, it is Leipzig who are in pole position to claim a maiden Meisterschale.

But do they genuinely have what it takes to maintain their charge from now till the end of the season?

Here are five reasons why they could just be crowned champions of the Bundesliga come May.

1) THE BEST ATTACK IN THE LEAGUE

With 51 goals in 18 games, Leipzig boast the best offensive record in the league and average almost three goals a match.

At their best, they can be absolutely unstoppable as they displayed back in November when they thrashed Mainz 8-0.

Leipzig are the first ever team to score at least three goals in nine consecutive Bundesliga matches

2) TIMO WERNER, AN ABSOLUTE STAR

He has always been tipped for big things since making his debut for Stuttgart as a 17-year-old, but Timo Werner has taken his game up to a whole different level in 2019/20.

More involved in the build-up now as compared to previous seasons when his main role was to just run in behind the opposition defence, Werner has a phenomenal record of 20 goals and seven assists so far this season.

His standout moment came in the aforementioned rout of Mainz, where he notched three goals and also a hat-trick of assists in a dominant display.

3) ONE OF THE LEAGUE’S MOST-TALENTED IN JULIAN NAGELSMANN

Considering his status as one of the brightest managerial prospects in the game, it was no surprise that Leipzig moved to secure Julian Nagelsmann’s services last summer.

Thus far, Nagelsmann has gotten his charges playing an exhilarating brand of football that is also reaping the results and, having lost just 29 of his 134 matches as a manager, he boasts the best record of all current coaches in the Bundesliga that have been in charge for at least six months.

4) REAL STRENGTH IN DEPTH

Having managed to retain all their key players – including Werner – last summer, a couple of handy additions means that Leipzig now boast excellent strength in depth.

Christopher Nkunku hit the ground running – scoring just four minutes into his debut – and is one of the competition’s leading providers with seven assists, while Patrik Schick initially took awhile to settle but has four goals to his name.

With seasoned campaigners Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg and Marcel Sabitzer also combining to hit the back of the net 14 times, Leipzig have no shortage of contributors.

5) BEST TEAM IN THE HINRUNDE

At the end of the day, the fact of the matter is that Leipzig have been the best team in the Bundesliga so far this season – with history also on their side.

In 38 of the previous 56 Bundesliga campaigns, the team leading at the midway point of the campaign have gone on to win the title for a success rate of 68 per cent.