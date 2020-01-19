5 players to score hat-trick on debut in Europe

In the game of football, scoring is being termed as the most difficult thing to do on the pitch and it is no surprise that any successful team will always feature a top striker who has the ability to score goals at crucial junctures. It is because of this reason, strikers are the most expensive ones to buy in the transfer market.

However, for some, it is not as difficult of a job to do on the field which makes them a really interesting prospect for clubs all over the world.

Therefore, we are bringing you a list of five players who scored a hat-trick for their new club in their very first outing.

Erling Braut Haaland vs Augsburg (2020)

Erling Braut Haaland is the most recent inductee in this prestigious list. The 19-year-old debuted for German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on January 18, 2020 following his €20 million move from Austrian club RB Salzburg and scored a hat-trick in just 23 minutes which helped his team in making a comeback from 3-1 down to secure a 5-3 win against Augsburg.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Augsburg (2014)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the other Dortmund player to have scored three times on his debut for the club. The Gabon international, just like Haaland, scored a hat-trick in his first game against Augsburg back in August 2014 in a 4-0 rout. The 30-year-old went on to score in the 24, 66 and 79th minute of the match following his move from French club Saint-Étienne for a reported transfer fee of €13 million.

Wayne Rooney vs Fenerbahce (2004)

Legendary England striker Wayne Rooney is also included in this list as he scored three times during his first appearance for the Premier League giants Manchester United. On September 28, 2004, Rooney made his first appearance for the Manchester-based club after making a €37 million move from league rivals Everton and scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League fixture against Turkish side Fenerbahce with goals at the 17, 28 and 54-minute mark. The 34-year-old further went on to score 250 more goals for the Red Devils during his illustrious career at the Old Trafford.

Christian Vieri vs Verona (1999)

Former Italy striker Christian Vieri is also featured in this list for his heroics with Inter Milan. The 46-year-old joined the Milan-based club from league rivals Lazio in 1999 for a reported transfer fee of €46 million and went on to score a hat-trick for his new club in his first match against Verona. Vieri went on to score 100 more league goals for Inter in 142 matches but could not win a major trophy during his six-year stay at the San Siro.

Alan Shearer vs Arsenal (1988)

Former England striker Alan Shearer also has a record for scoring a hat-trick on his debut for his new club. In 1988, the centre-forward joined Southampton on a free-transfer from Newcastle United’s U18 team and went on to score a hat-trick in a 4-2 win against Arsenal. The 46-year-old went on to score five more goals for Southampton before making a move to Blackburn in the summer of 1992 in a deal worth of €4.5 million.