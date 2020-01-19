It was a good day – hat-trick hero Erling Haaland savours Dortmund debut

Erling Haaland came off the bench and scored a hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut.

Erling Haaland savoured his unforgettable Borussia Dortmund debut after capping his first appearance for the Bundesliga club with a quick-fire hat-trick.

Haaland came off the bench in the second half to score three goals in 20 minutes as Dortmund defeated Augsburg 5-3 following the midseason break on Saturday.

A €20million signing from Salzburg in January, the 19-year-old sensation replaced Lukasz Piszczek after 56 minutes and scored with his first touch 183 seconds later before eventually completing his hat-trick.

“It was a good day, I’m just happy. I’m currently very relaxed, I also don’t know why,” Haaland, who was also linked to Manchester United and RB Leipzig before joining Dortmund, told Sky.

“The statistics are pretty nice. I have good people around me at Dortmund, great team-mates, it’s a fantastic club. I can laugh today, that’s the most important thing.”

3 – @ErlingHaaland is the first @BlackYellow player to score a hat-trick on his debut since @Aubameyang7 in 2013, both did it against Augsburg. Haallelujah. #FCABVBpic.twitter.com/SlTLnUWvNA — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 18, 2020

Haaland became the first Dortmund player to score a hat-trick on his debut since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2013.

The Norway international netted 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg in the first half of 2019-20.