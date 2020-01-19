Erling Haaland nets debut hat-trick as Dortmund come from behind to win eight-goal thriller

Erling Haaland made an instant impact on his Bundesliga debut as he came off the bench to net thrice and inspire Borussia Dortmund to a come-from-behind 5-3 win at Augsburg.

In their first round of Bundesliga matches since the Bundesliga’s winter break, it initially looked as though Dortmund would be slumping to defeat as they found themselves 3-1 down before the hour mark.

Florian Niederlechner opened the scoring at the WWK Arena for the hosts when he slid in to convert Ruben Vargas’ low cross in the 34th minute, before Marco Richter doubled their lead a minute after the restart with a stunning 35-yard rocket.

Highlights – FC Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Julian Brandt pulled one back for Dortmund with a neat turn-and-finish in the 49th minute but, when Niederlechner struck again from close range six minutes later, it looked like Augsburg were coasting to victory.

Enter Haaland, the highly-rated 19-year-old who cost BVB a reported €20million after being courted by a host of European giants, and it took him just three minutes to announce his arrival, running onto Jadon Sancho’s slide-rule pass and clinically firing a shot in off the post.

A minute after the hour mark, the visitors pulled level and this time it was Sancho who was on target, latching onto Mats Hummel’s searching long ball and rounding Tomas Koubek before slotting into an unguarded goal.

Haaland then doubled his tally in the 70th minute although plenty of credit has to go to Thorgan Hazard, who beat the offside trap and dribbled past Koubek before unselfishly squaring a pass with the whole goal to aim for from two yards out to leave his new team-mate with a simple tap-in.

And, with 11 minutes remaining, Haaland capped off his stunning arrival in the Bundesliga as he made his way down the right and kept his composure before initially struggling to take the ball into his stride, squeezing a shot into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick.

AUGSBURG: Tomas Koubek, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Tin Jedvaj, Philipp Max, Rani Khedira, Daniel Baier (Noah Sarenren Bazee 85’), Marco Richter, Fredrik Jensen (Eduard Lowen 74’), Ruben Vargas, Florian Niederlechner.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Roman Burki, Lukasz Piszczek (Erling Haaland 56’), Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Achraf Hakimi, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Raphael Guerreiro, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard (Giovanni Reyna 72’), Marco Reus (Mahmoud Dahoud 80’).