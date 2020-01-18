Where Heart Meets Mind: Do Mainz have the ability to find some crucial consistency?

Mainz have been a mainstay of the Bundesliga for the past decade but will need to find some consistency if they are to stay away from an uncomfortable relegation battle.

At the halfway mark of the 2019/20 campaign, Die Nullfunfer are 15th on the table are only out of the drop zone due to their superior goal difference over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Having finished as high as fifth in the top flight of German football – back in the 2010/11 campaign – the last few years have seen Mainz mostly settle for mid-table mediocrity.

Where Heart Meets Mind: 1. FSV Mainz 05

They still boast a side that should have enough quality to steer clear of relegation but their problem this term has been sheer inconsistency.

When on form, Mainz have had the capability to record 5-1 and 5-0 wins away to Hoffenheim and Mainz, showing no problems in carrying out an offensive-minded plan to good effect on the road.

At their worst, they were thrashed 8-0 by RB Leipzig and curiously are the only team left in the competition yet to draw a game, with their current record standing at six wins and 11 defeats.

They are one of four Bundesliga clubs to have already made a managerial change and Achim Beierlorzer will now have the responsibility of ensuring they retain their top-flight status for another season at least.

THE HEART – PIERRE KUNDE

Mainz’s struggles with consistency in 2019/20 has meant that they have changed their tactical approach several times already this term, but one constant has been the presence of Pierre Kunde in the engine room.

While the likes of Edimilson Fernandes primarily protects the defence and Jean-Paul Boetius often operates in a more-advanced position, Kunde is often tasked to contribute in both directions but that is a job he has problems carrying out with his supreme fitness levels.

Kunde may only be in his second campaign at the Opel Arena but has grown in importance, providing the heartbeat of this Mainz outfit that can be extremely easy on the eye when they find their groove.

THE MIND – ROBIN QUAISON

Whenever Mainz have needed a moment of inspiration this season, the man that has usually come up with the goods have been Robin Quaison.

Whether he is partnered with Adam Szalai or deployed on his own with a trio of attacking midfielders behind him, the Swede never fails to cause problems for opposition defenders with his off-the-ball movement and keen eye for goal.

Unsurprisingly, Quaison is currently Mainz’s top scorer with seven league goals and they will be hoping for more from him in the Ruckrunde, as the second half of the season is known as in the Bundesliga.