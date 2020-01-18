Reports: Bayern Munich ready to sell star player amid rumours of Arsenal interest

With new head coach Mikel Arteta slowly shaking things up at Arsenal, the Premier League giants are now looking at adding reinforcements in almost every department before the next season starts. Defence is one of the main areas of concern and recent reports have even linked them with a move for Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng.

Even though the Gunners signed David Luiz from Chelsea in the 2019 summer transfer window, he has failed to improve their backline and it’s clear that Arsenal need a new centre-back. Quite a few players have been linked with them as well and Boateng is one of the most experienced of the lot.

While it was unclear whether Bayern would be willing to let him leave, according to reports in The Sun, the Bundesliga giants have now made up their mind to sell Boateng for the right price. The report quotes a sum of £12.8 million, at which Bayern will let the German defender leave.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at the club and report claims that he is pushing for a transfer. However, Bayern would only let him leave in the summer, which rules out a January move as Arsenal’s defensive woes continue.