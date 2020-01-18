Borussia Dortmund ready to unleash Norwegian boy wonder Erling Haaland

When Borussia Dortmund resume their 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign at Augsburg on Saturday, they will have a new weapon up front in the form of Erling Haaland.

After a sensational rise in 2019, the Norwegian wonderkid was courted by a host of European giants but it was Dortmund who won the race for his services – signing him from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported €20million.

Haaland has been handed the No. 17 jersey and could make his official debut on Saturday when BVB visit the WWK Arena to face a side they beat 5-1 on the first day of the season.

Erling Haaland ready to make impact for Borussia Dortmund

Still only 19, Haaland has already shown plenty to suggest he has what it takes to not just be a hit in the Bundesliga but also go on to become one of the world’s deadliest strikers in years to come.

Last May, Haaland scored an incredible nine goals as Norway beat Honduras in the FIFA U-20 World Cup and, even though they were eliminated in the group stage, he still finished as the tournament’s top scorer.

That performance may have come against boys but Haaland proved he can also do the same against men, starring for Salzburg in both the Austrian Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League.

He departed Salzburg with a remarkable 16 goals from 14 league matches in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, but it was on the continental stage where he really caught the eye with eight goals in six outings.

As they have been in recent seasons, Dortmund have had no troubles finding the net and currently boast the third-best attack in the Bundesliga, behind only RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

Nonetheless, they look to be crying out for a focal point in attack with Paco Alcacer struggling for form and fitness this term, and that has cost them dearly in the big matches such as their 4-0 loss to Bayern in November.

Standing at 1.94 metres, Haaland could be the solution to Dortmund’s woes and having a target man in place could just allow the likes of Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho to deal more damage.

Having had five goals put past them back in August, Augsburg have every reason to be nervous ahead of Saturday’s game – even more so with Dortmund set to unleash their new Norwegian boy wonder.