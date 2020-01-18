Where Heart Meets Mind: Are Cologne good enough to prolong their Bundesliga return?

After just a season’s absence, Cologne are back in the Bundesliga and look to have every chance or prolonging their stay beyond 2019/20.

Following their relegation at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, the Billy Goats bounced back immediately and in convincing fashion too – winning the 2. Bundesliga by a five-point margin ahead of Paderborn.

They get their campaign back underway against Wolfsburg on Saturday and – at present – lie 14th on the table, but the competitive nature of this term means they are just two points away from the relegation zone.

Where Heart Meets Mind: 1. FC Köln

Nonetheless, they were one of the teams that headed into the winter break in excellent form after notching three straight wins over Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen, who all finished inside the top 8 last season.

Their recent ability to find the back of the net will also come as huge confidence boost considering that is the area they have been struggling with the most, and their current tally of 19 goals scored is the second-worst record in the entire competition.

On paper, Cologne manager Alexander Wehrle has several options in attack but Jhon Cordoba has emerged as their most reliable source of goal although his team-high four goals pales in comparison to almost all the Bundesliga’s 17 other clubs.

They have shown plenty of heart and mind in the first half of the season, but Cologne might need even more if they are to steer clear of relegation in the Ruckrunde, as the campaign’s second 17 games are referred to in Germany.

THE HEART – SEBASTIAAN BORNAUW

Only 20 and having just moved to the Bundesliga last summer, Sebastiaan still has rough edges in his game that will be polished in the years to come.

Still, there can be no denying that Cologne have on their hands a fine prospect and the 1.91 metre centre-back will only learn from plying his trade along someone as experienced as Rafael Czichos.l

Strong in the challenge and imposing in the air, Bornauw relishes the defensive aspect of the game but is also showing a willingness to take responsibility in building up from the back as he grows in confidence.

Remarkably, he is also the team’s joint-second top scorer in the league so far having already found the back of the net on three occasions.

THE MIND – JONAS HECTOR

Of course, there can be no denying that Jonas Hector has plenty of heart, having opted to remain at Cologne despite their relegation and playing a key role in their immediate return to the top flight.

However, he also provides them with plenty of mind as one of their most-experienced campaigners, boasting an excellent understanding of the game that has made him a versatile asset for all the manager he has worked under.

Hector started the current campaign in his usual position of left-back but the need to inject some steel in the Cologne engine room saw him shifted into the heart of midfield.

It is no surprise that the 29-year-old’s calming presence in the middle of the park has coincided with an upturn in Cologne’s fortunes, and Wehrle might just do well to keep his inspirational captain there for the Ruckrunde.