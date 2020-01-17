The Bundesliga’s Top 5 Strikers in the first half of the 2019/20 season

With the Bundesliga returning this weekend, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the top five strikers in the competition in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign.

We have looked at the leading goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders in the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far, and there is no better way to wrap things up by looking at strikers.

As the primary supplier of goals, these spearheads will always grab much of the limelight and fittingly too, considering how prolific some of them have been.

Top 5 Strikers of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

The two leading the way can be quite expected considering their headline-act status in the Bundesliga but there has also been room for some fresh blood, as three others have really emerged as genuine stars in the competition.

Here, we take a look at the five best strikers in the first half of the Bundesliga season judged in the purest essence of their craft: goals.

5) SEBASTIAN ANDERSSON (UNION BERLIN) – 8 goals

Just like the club he represents – Union Berlin – Sebastian Andersson has spent the first half of a debut campaign in the Bundesliga proving he belongs in the top flight.

The Swede will always have his name written in the Union history books having scored their first-ever Bundesliga goal against Augsburg on Match Day 2, and has added a further seven since then.

The physically-imposing target man leads the league in duels and aerial duels won with 288 and 148 respectively, and his four headed goals is a tally matched only by a certain Polish striker from Bayern Munich.

4) FLORIAN NIEDERLECHNER (AUGSBURG) – 8 goals

Having only joined Augsburg from Freiburg in the summer, Florian Niederlechner has wasted no time in settling in at the WWK Arena.

His eight strikes is a respectable haul from the first 17 games of 2019/20 but he also has six assists to his name, meaning he has been directly involved in half of Augsburg’s overall tally of 28 goals.

His strongest attribute may be his predatory instincts inside the area, although Niederlechner has also display a penchant for the spectacular – with his stunning 30-yard curler against Eintracht Frankfurt the pick of the bunch.

3) ROUWEN HENNINGS (FORTUNA DUSSELDORF) – 11 goals

Having had to work his way up from the lower leagues and even briefly venturing to the English Championship in a bid to make a name for himself, Rouwen Hennings looks to have found his home – not just at Fortuna Dusseldorf but in the Bundesliga.

Hennings’ tally of 11 goals in the Hinrunde – or first half of the season – is already a personal best, and his importance to his team can be highlighted by the fact that they have only netted 18 times this term.

In the form of his life at 32, Hennings is the second-highest scoring German in the Bundesliga and one can only wonder if national team coach Joachim Low is secretly casting his eye over the clinical Fortuna marksman.

2) TIMO WERNER (RB LEIPZIG) – 18 goals

For someone who has been hyped up from the moment he made his professional debut as a 17-year-old with Stuttgart, Timo Werner has really delivered on his promise and taken his game to a different level so far in 2019/20.

His current haul of 18 goals in the league means he is only three away from his career best of 21, and it is not implausible that he could even surpass the 30-goal mark by the end of the campaign.

Still, in a slightly different role under new coach Julian Nagelsmann, it has not just been about hitting the back of the net for Werner and he memorably notched a hat-trick of both goals and assists in a record 8-0 win over Mainz back in November.

1) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (BAYERN MUNICH) – 19 goals

Yet, for all the excellent challengers that have emerged this term, there still can be only one man when it comes to leading the scoring charts in the Bundesliga.

In 17 games, Robert Lewandowski has racked up an incredible 19 goals – a feat that was last achieved by the legendary Gerd Muller in the 1976/77 season – and also set a new record of scoring in the opening 11 rounds of a campaign.

Quite possibly the world’s best No. 9 and showing no signs of slowing down despite turning 31 last August, the Poland international could just threaten Muller’s all-time record of 365 Bundesliga goals if he plays on for a few more seasons.