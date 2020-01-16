Timo Werner is in no rush to leave RB Leipzig, but the striker certainly admires the Premier League for its “flair”.

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner admits he considers the Premier League to be “the most interesting” of the major top flights in Europe.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Leipzig in 2020, such has been his form for the Bundesliga leaders.

Werner has scored 18 goals in 17 league games for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, prompting talk of interest from a host of foreign clubs as well as domestic champions Bayern Munich.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are two of the most prominent sides said to be considering a bid for the 23-year-old, who reportedly has a release clause that could be activated in January.

While Werner has no desire to push through a move before the end of the season, he has suggested the Premier League could be tempting, as could following in the footsteps of former Madrid midfielders Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.

“The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say,” he told Bild. “There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.

“But many Germans have also been very successful in Spain, such as Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil.

“As of now, I have no desire to look for a move elsewhere.”

Leipzig are two points ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach at the top of the table ahead of the second half of the Bundesliga season, which gets underway this weekend.

They host Union Berlin on Saturday in their next match.