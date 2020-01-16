Serge Gnabry fully fit as Bayern return to Bundesliga action

Having missed part of the training camp in Doha, Serge Gnabry appears primed for Bayern Munich’s return to Bundesliga action

Serge Gnabry completed full training on Thursday ahead of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin.

The champions head to the capital on Sunday for their first game in the second half of Germany’s domestic season.

Gnabry was forced to miss part of the mid-season training camp in Doha due to problems with his Achilles tendon, which he sustained at the start of the month.

However, Bayern confirmed on their website that the 24-year-old winger completed the full 90 minutes of training on Thursday, including a match.

The news comes a day after top scorer Robert Lewandowksi returned to team training, the striker having undergone surgery following the 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on December 21.

Gnabry has scored six times in the Bundesliga this season and set up a further six goals. Only Thomas Muller (11) has provided more league assists for Bayern this term.

Hansi Flick’s side face Hertha knowing they could be seven points off the top of the table if leaders RB Leipzig beat Union Berlin on Saturday.