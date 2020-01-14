Where Heart Meets Mind: Will Klinsmann arrival turn Hertha Berlin’s fortunes around?

They are the most recent Bundesliga team to make a managerial change so all eyes will be on whether the arrival of Jurgen Klinsmann will bring about a change in fortunes for Hertha Berlin.

For now, there is reason for the Hertha faithful to be optimistic.

Even though Klinsmann’s first match in charge was a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund, they are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the league that was produced two wins, compared to just three in their previous 12 with Ante Covic at the helm.

Where Heart Meets Mind: Hertha Berlin

Perhaps the one thing that cost Covic dearly was his inability to get the best out a undoubtedly talented outfit and, while there is still work to do at the Olympia Stadium, Klinsmann has plenty to work with.

The legendary Germany striker has not been afraid to mold the team to his liking, with stalwarts such as Salomon Kalou and Ondrej Duda both told they could leave in the current transfer window should they decide to – with the latter having already joined Premier League outfit Norwich on loan.

Still, Die Alte Dame – German for “The Old Lady” as Hertha are referred to – boast some of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting attackers in Dodi Lukebakio and Javairo Dilrosun, while the evergreen Vedad Ibisevic – even at 35 – is still contributing.

Further back the field, there is enough quality and experience with the likes of Marko Grujic, Vladimir Darida, Niklas Stark and Maximilian Mittelstadt to suggest that Hertha – currently 12th on the table but just four points away from the relegation zone – can beat the drop in the Ruckrunde, as the second half of the season is known in Germany.

THE HEART – VLADIMIR DARIDA

It was perhaps a surprise to see Duda play such a limited role this season given he was one of Hertha’s stars in 2018/19, but much of that could be due to the fact that Darida has emerged as a real creative force from midfield.

The Czech Republic international is the team’s joint-second highest scorer at present with three goals to with his three assists, but the numbers fail to illustrate the full extent of his genius.

Although his starting position is that of a traditional central midfielder, Darida pushes forward at every opportunity he gets and has shown an ability to create something out of nothing through sheer will on numerous occasions this term.

At 29, he should be at the peak of his powers and will have a huge say on how well Hertha fare from now till the end of the season.

THE MIND – JAVAIRO DILROSUN

Not many Bundesliga outfits can boast a more-exciting double act than Hertha’s duo of Lukebakio and Dilrosun.

While it was the former who started the campaign with more hype after he became the club’s record signing in the summer, Dilrosun has arguably shown more consistency and had the greater impact.

Like Darida, Dilrosun possesses an uncanny ability to get the crowd of their seats although his stems more from outright genius.

In a campaign where there have not been too many moments for the Olympiastadion faithful to shout about, Dilrosun has provided two of the best with a couple of Goal of the Season contenders in back-to-back weeks – first from a stunning dribble past six challenges against Paderborn, which was followed up with a 25-yard rocket in a 4-0 win at Cologne.