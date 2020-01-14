Where Heart Meets Mind: Can Wolfsburg find some magic to match their resilience?

No team in the Bundesliga is better than Wolfsburg when it comes to defensive solidity, but they need magic at the other end of the field in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

With 17 games played and another 17 to go in the Ruckrunde, Wolfsburg currently boast the joint-best defensive record – alongside Borussia Monchengladbach – in the league with just 18 goals conceded.

Yet, they somehow lie in the mediocre position of 9th on the table but a closer look at the standings offers a simple explanation.

Where Heart Meets Mind: VfL Wolfsburg

While 18 goals conceded is a fantastic effort, 18 goals scored is the exact opposite, especially for a team brimming with quality up front in Wout Weghorst, Josip Brekalo and Joao Victor to name but a few.

The campaign got off to a brilliant start for Wolfsburg as they were the last team to taste defeat having gone unbeaten in their opening nine games.

But in the eight matches that followed, the Wolves have suffered five losses as, while they have been less impervious at the back, they still lack potency going forward.

It may be easy to point the finger at Weghorst – the focal point up front – as he has not been as dominant as he was last season when he racked up 17 goals, but he still has a commendable seven to his name so far this term.

Wolfsburg’s only other two multiple scorers this campaign – with two each – are Brekalo and Maximilian Arnold, highlighting coach Oliver Glasner’s need to get his charges playing with more mind to with the plenty of heart they possess if they are to rise up the table in the Ruckrunde.

THE HEART – JEROME ROUSSILLON

Jerome Roussillon may only be into his second year with the Wolves, but his debut campaign last term was so eye-catching that he was nominated for the Bundesliga’s Team of the Season before narrowly missing out.

Having previously spent his entire career in his native France with Sochaux and Montpellier, his decision to explore a new country and competition has proven to be savvy.

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the competition’s leading defenders, with his prowess at carrying out the wing-back duty a perfect fit for the 3-4-3 system that Glasner advocates.

The moment he steps onto the field, Roussillon never stops charging up and down the left wing and the heart he displays has endeared him greatly to the Wolfsburg faithful.

THE MIND – JOSUHA GUILAVOGUI

The term “Captain Fantastic” might sometimes be thrown around too casually, but hardly anyone would dispute how good a leader Josuha Guilavogui is at the Volkswagen Arena.

Having joined the Wolves after a disappointing spell with Atletico Madrid that saw him make just one La Liga appearance, the Frenchman looks to have a found a home in Wolfsburg for the past five seasons.

His footballing intelligence meant that he was able to fill in at centre-back earlier in the campaign and he even excelled as the pivot of Glasner’s back three, being the penultimate line of defence but also tasked with the responsibility of initiating attacks.

Turning 30 in September, a change of position could yet see Guilavogui extend his playing career further down the road, although his calm and creative mind is for now best used in the Wolves’ engine room.