Goal scoring is perhaps the most difficult thing to do in football which is why every successful team has at least one out-and-out striker who is continuously performing at the very highest level. Over the years, it was Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who took goal scoring to another level which is why scoring 20 odd goals in a season is no more incredible achievement.
However, times have changed and so are the names of the most prolific striker currently in Europe and therefore, we are bringing you the very best players in the continent as of now who are producing the goods in front of the goal on week-in, week-out basis for their respective teams on domestic and continental front.
#5 Danny Ings (Southampton)
Number fifth on the list is a surprising name of English Premier League outfit Southampton’s Danny Ings. The Saints are involved in a relegation battle and have already suffered their worst defeat in the club’s history with a 9-0 margin against Leicester City earlier in the competition. However, they have managed to turn things around a little in the last month or so, courtesy incredible goal-scoring form of their star striker. Ings has already netted 14 times in the league—more than the likes of Messi and Ronaldo—in 18 appearances at an average of 109.85 minutes per goal and manager Ralph Hasenhüttl will be hoping to see his star performer continue to produce the goods in front of the goal in the remainder of the season as well.
#4 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Fourth in the list is Premier League club Leicester City’s veteran striker Jamie Vardy. The former England international has been in sensational form for the club who have surprised many with their league form where they are the closest competitors for leaders Liverpool. The 33-year-old has already managed to score 17 times in 20 matches in the Premier League with a goal every 105.88 minutes. With the Foxes’ targeting UEFA Champions League football for the next season, manager Brendon Rodgers will be hoping to see his star striker continue his good form in the final third.
#3 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)
Third in this list is German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig’s star forward Timo Werner. The German international is in exceptional form in front of the goal and is one of the prime reasons for Leipzig’s brilliant performances in the league competition where they are placed on the top of the table with 37 points. Werner has already scored 18 times in just 17 Bundesliga appearances with an average of one goal every 79.33 minutes. Therefore, it is no surprise that the 23-year-old has been attracting interest from a number of big clubs in Europe.
#2 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Second on the list is a renowned name of German defending champions Bayern Munich’s veteran striker Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international is once again showing his talent in front of the goal where he has netted 19 times already at an average of 79.05 minutes per goal. Bayern are clearly struggling on the domestic front where they are placed on the third position, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig and situation could’ve been much worse if Lewandowski has not been producing the kind of performances he has in the ongoing campaign for the club.
#1 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
First name in this precious list is of a surprising candidate—Italian Serie A club Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. The 29-year-old has been the most prolific goal-scorer in the continent as he has already netted 20 times in the Serie A at an average goal every 73.6 minutes. Those numbers become even more impressive if they are combined with five assists as Immobile is turning out to be one of the reasons why Lazio are doing so good on the domestic front in the ongoing campaign.