Where Heart Meets Mind: Does Eintracht Frankfurt’s quality guarantee revival?

The first half of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season has been one to forget for Eintracht Frankfurt but their quality suggests a Ruckrunde revival is inevitable.

Following two relatively successful years where they beat Bayern Munich to win the DFB-Pokal, reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and twice qualified for Europe, expectations have naturally grown at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite the summer departures of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, who combined for 41 of their 60 league goals last season, the Eagles still had reason to be optimistic having brought in reinforcements in the form of Andre Silva, Bas Dost and Dejan Joveljic.

Where Heart Meets Mind: Eintracht Frankfurt

But at the halfway mark of the campaign, they sit in the uncomfortable position of 13th spot – just three points away from the relegation places.

In terms of their performances, Frankfurt have not exactly been poor although they are understandably a different team to last season’s free-flowing outfit following the loss of their star attacking trio, but they have just been unable to get the results in tight contests.

Six of their nine losses have been by a single-goal margin but they have shown they are still a formidable team when everything clicks together, as they illustrated back in November by thrashing reigning champions Bayern Munich 5-1.

Goncalo Paciencia has tried his best with seven goals but there should still be plenty more to come from Dost and Silva, who have netted four and three times in the league respectively.

At the back, the blow of losing goalkeeper Kevin Trapp to injury has been softened by Frederik Ronnow proving to be a more-than-capable deputy, although David Abraham’s seven-match ban for an off-the-ball charge on Freiburg manager Christian Streich has not helped matters.

Alarmingly for Frankfurt, they have gone their last seven matches in the Bundesliga without a win after starting the season in decent form by picking up 17 points from a possible 30.

Still, there is undoubted quality at manager Adi Hutter’s to suggest they can turn things around in the Ruckrunde – the second half of the season.

THE HEART – MARTIN HINTEREGGER

Considering he is presently Frankfurt’s second-highest scorer on six goals, casual observers could be forgiven for assuming that Martin Hinteregger spends most of his time in the opposition penalty area.

In truth, the centre-back has done brilliantly to step up in a team still feeling the aftermath of Jovic, Haller and Rebic’s exits, while still carrying out his defensive duties capably.

Hutter’s 3-4-3 system offers his team a fair amount of positional freedom and Hinteregger never turns down an opportunity to rampage down the left, showing off nimble footwork that does not always come with a 1.84-metre frame.

From the way he slides into a tackle or throws his head where most would flinch at a corner in hopes of finding the back of the net, it is clear that the Austria international wears his heart on his sleeve and is the kind of player his team-mates relish doing battle alongside.

THE MIND – MAKOTO HASEBE

Into his 6th season at the Commerzbank-Arena now – and 13th overall in the Bundesliga – Makoto Hasebe is one man that will not be happy with the Eagles’ current predicament.

He celebrated his 300th Bundesliga game on December 12 but refused to be caught up in the moment and instead lamented his side throwing away a two-goal lead in a 4-2 loss to Cologne.

A former captain of Japan, Hasebe has been renowed for his mental fortitude and reading of the game throughout his career, attributes that made his transition from midfield anchorman to defensive general a seamless one.

While he turns 36 later this month, the model professional – who won the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg in 2008/09 – shows no signs of letting up and will undoubtedly be doing everything he can to get Frankfurt back in the top half of the table.