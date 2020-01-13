Where Heart Meets Mind: Will Hennings’ goals be enough to keep Fortuna Dusseldorf safe?

They boast one of the Bundesliga’s in-form strikers but it remains to be seen if that will be enough to keep Fortuna Dusseldorf safe from relegation.

At the halfway point of the 2019/20 campaign, Fortuna currently sit above bottom two Paderborn and Werder Bremen and occupy the relegation playoff berth.

They are however just goal difference away from safety at the moment as they are level on points with 15th-placed Cologne and the competitive nature of this season means they are just five away from Union Berlin in 11th spot and the safety of mid-table.

Where Heart Meets Mind: Fortuna Düsseldorf

Still, one wonders where they would be without their main man in attack Rouwen Hennings, who impressively ranks third in the Bundesliga’s scoring charts behind only Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner and has netted 11 of his team’s 18 goals.

While Hennings has indeed been Fortuna’s shining light, they will need others to step up if they are to get rid of their current status as the joint-lowest scoring team in the league and steer clear of relegation come the end of the season.

Erik Thommy is their only other player who has netted multiple times in 2019/20 but even then his haul has been two goals, and more can be expected from Dawid Kownacki, Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey.



Fortuna have also looked vulnerable defensively but it has helped to have on-loan Manchester City man Zack Steffen between the posts, with the United States international emerging as a genuine prospect.

Their performances in the first half of the season means Die Flingeraner are unlikely to match last term’s creditable 10th-place finish, although improvement in the Ruckrunde – as the second half of the campaign is referred to in Germany – should give them every chance to retain their top-flight status.

THE HEART – ROUWEN HENNINGS

Hennings can be regarded as the epitome of the saying “better late than never” considering he is only blooming in the latter stages of his career.

Despite being 32, this is only his third season playing top-flight football having spent much of his younger days in the lower leagues and even in England with Burnley, before they won promotion to the Premier League.

From the way he gives it 100 per cent each time he takes to the field, it is evident that Hennings is determined to make every moment in the Bundesliga count.

His wholehearted style of play has seen him lead the league in opening goals with seven, and his highlight of the campaign so far was undoubtedly the brilliant hat-trick he scored in a 3-3 draw against Schalke on Match Day 11.

THE MIND – ZACK STEFFEN

On the other end of the spectrum is Steffen who – at 24 – can still be considered a prospect in goalkeeping terms, although the American has shown he has what it takes to be a playing as the No. 1 on a weekly basis.

The former Columbus Crew man, who came through the ranks at Freiburg, possesses excellent agility and fine reflexes, although his biggest attribute is arguably his mental ability.

Despite regularly seeing some of the league’s best strikers bearing down on his goal, Steffen has the knack of remaining calm and collected and staying on his feet for as long as possible.

Steffen could still have a long-term role to play at parent club City even with Brazil international Ederson the current first-choice, although he will have no shortage of suitors should he ever decide to explore fresh pastures.