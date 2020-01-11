Erling Haaland knows there will be much more pressure to perform at Borussia Dortmund than Salzburg, but says he is ready for the step up.

Erling Haaland expects pressure at Borussia Dortmund but is convinced the quality in the German giants’ squad means he should thrive in the Bundesliga.

Teenager Haaland agreed in December to join Dortmund, ahead of the January transfer window opening, having starred for Salzburg this season.

The 19-year-old scored 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg, including netting eight times in the Champions League group stages.

Dortmund reportedly saw off competition from Manchester United, Juventus and Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig to secure the Norway international, who was presented to media at the club’s training camp in Marbella on Friday.

Haaland has no doubt the pressure at Dortmund will be much higher than at Salzburg, but insists he is prepared for it.

“Of course, in a club like Dortmund, there is pressure. I try not to think so much about it, but rather enjoy my job and what I like best in life,” Haaland told reporters.

“There is more and more pressure the bigger clubs you go to. That’s how it is.

“All together, [the Dortmund squad] are so good. I’m sure we’re going to have great moments together, and I’m really looking forward to playing with them.

“What I achieved in Salzburg was a lot down to my good team-mates, and I expect it to be much the same with Dortmund. It’s a crazy quality in the squad.”

Haaland wasted no time in endearing himself to Dortmund’s fanbase, adding he is thrilled to get the chance to play in front of the famous ‘yellow wall’ at Signal Iduna Park, while also taking aim at the club’s Revierderby rivals Schalke.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the yellow wall. This will be a very special moment when the time comes,” Haaland said.

“In any case, I can confirm that I like Dortmund much more than Schalke.”

Haaland’s German Bundesliga debut could come against Augsburg on January 18, with Lucien Favre’s Dortmund side currently sitting fourth in the standings.