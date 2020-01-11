Where Heart Meets Mind: Can Paderborn pull off Ruckrunde escape?

For awhile, it seemed as though Paderborn were destined to be relegated from the Bundesliga this season but the mood is considerably brighter at the halfway mark of 2019/20.

As one of the league’s three newly-promoted teams this season, Paderborn – who only previously appeared in the top flight once – struggled early on as they went their first eight games without a win.

Where Heart Meets Mind: SC Paderborn 07

In that time, they picked up just one point from a possible 24 and the alarm bells were ringing as it looked certain they would be headed straight back to the 2. Bundesliga, as was the case in 2014/15.

Impressively, in the nine games that followed, Paderborn have notched three wins and two draws and – while they remain rooted to the bottom of the table – they are just three points and goal difference away from safety.

Staying up was never going to be an easy task, even more so in a season as such which has proven to be the Bundesliga’s most-competitive in recent memory, highlighted by the fact that just eight points separate 11th-placed Union Berlin from the bottom.

Nonetheless, Paderborn manager Steffen Baumgart is slowly getting his side into their groove and – with the right heart and mind – they could just pull off an unlikely escape in the Ruckrunde, as the second half of the season is known as in Germany.

THE HEART – SEBASTIAN SCHONLAU

A Paderborn academy graduate, Sebastian Schonlau has stayed loyal to the club since making his professional debut in 2014 and grows in influence with each passing game.

A midfielder by trade, the 25-year-old has been used as a centre-back this season but has passed the test with flying colours.

His combative nature means he is always up for the challenge against the league’s most-feared strikers, while his ball-playing ability – honed from years playing in the engine room – also renders him rather useful when building up from the back.

If Schonlau and the rest of the Paderborn defence can shore things up in the Ruckrunde, their team will have a decent chance at climbing out of the basement.

THE MIND – BEN ZOLINSKI

Having played for a handful of clubs before moving to the Benteler-Arena in 2016, Ben Zolinski has had to bide his time and work hard in the earlier years of his career.

Now at the age of 27, he has finally found himself in the glamorous surroundings of the Bundesliga, and the good news for himself and his team is that he looks like he belongs on this stage.

There has been a fair amount of rotation in Baumgart’s starting XI this season and Zolinski has occasionally had to settle for a place on the bench.

Still, Paderborn arguably look their most dangerous when Zolinski is deployed in the centre of the three attacking midfielders behind the main striker, where he is conscientious enough to exert pressure when the opposition are in possession but also with the creativity to unlock a defence once they have won the ball back.