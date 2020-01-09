Reports: Bundesliga giants make final decision on January move for Manchester City star

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for the Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the January transfer window. The German champions have been in the market to find quality wingers after the departure of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the summer earlier in the season.

There have been reports of Bayern’s interest in the Manchester City star since the summer transfer window but the player suffered a serious cruciate ligament rupture injury which ruled him out for the first half of the season.

The German international has yet to recover completely and has not represented the reigning English champions in a single match so far this season.

As per Sky Sports, Bayern have decided not to make a move for the star in the January transfer window as they are unsure if the player will be able to regain his best form immediately after returning from a lengthy injury layoff.

The report further stated that the Bavarians have now turned their attention towards Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha but his arrival in Munich in January is looking highly unlikely.

The 23-year-old Sane – who currently has a contract with Manchester City till the summer of 2021 – has been at the club since the summer of 2016 when he moved from German club FC Schalke 04 for a reported transfer fee of €50 million.