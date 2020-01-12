Where Heart Meets Mind: Is Europe once again within reach of Hoffenheim?

Having featured in Europe in the past two seasons before missing out this year, Hoffenheim are shaping up as potential challengers in the Bundesliga’s Ruckrunde.

As one of the Bundesliga’s newer faces having only made their debut in 2008, Hoffenheim have spent the last decade or so establishing themselves as mainstays of German football’s top flight.

Things then went up a notch in 2016 when they appointed managerial prodigy Julian Nagelsmann – who has since took charge at RB Leipzig – as he led them to Europe for the first time in their history in his first full season at the helm.

Where Heart Meets Mind: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

A year after featuring in the Europa League, Hoffenheim found themselves making their UEFA Champions League debut in the 2018/19 campaign as they genuinely emerged as a rising force in the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately, they had a downturn in fortunes last term and ultimately had to settle for a 9th-place finish but, despite some inconsistent form this season, things could soon be on the up once again for Die Kraichgauer.

With half the season gone, Alfred Schreuder’s charges are currently 7th on the table but just three points off the top four, despite starting the campaign with just one win from their opening six matches.

The return to fitness, and eventually top form, of all-time scorer Andrej Kramaric – who already has five goals to his name – only bodes well for Hoffenheim ahead of the Ruckrunde – the second half of the season.

THE HEART – OLIVER BAUMANN

Into his 6th season at the PreZero Arena now, Oliver Baumann has almost become synonymous with Hoffenheim.

After beginning his career with Freiburg, the 29-year-old joined Hoffenheim in 2014 and has already played 185 league games for the club – never making less than 33 appearances in a season and being ever-present so far in 2019/20.

He can sometimes fly under the radar due to his understated demeanour and has never been capped by Germany at senior level, although that should not take anything away from the ability that regularly sees him produce match-winning displays between the posts.

With Hoffenheim adopting adventurous approaches over recent years, Baumann has been a reliable last line of defence and can often be seen throwing his body in the way of anything the opposition fires his way in a bid keep his side a clean sheet,

THE MIND – PAVEL KADERABEK

Although a right-back by trade, Pavel Kaderabek’s impressive versatility is the first obvious sign that he possesses quite the intelligent footballing mind.

That has become quite apparent this season with the Czech Republic international starting the campaign as an assured presence at right wing-back when Schreuder initially opted for a 3-4-3 system, although his performances went up a notch when pushed further forward in the role of a winger after the formation was switched to a 4-2-3-1.

Although defending remains his primary forte, the 27-year-old has already weighed in with two goals and as many assists this season and he has not been afraid to show of his skills when afforded the opportunity.

While he may not enjoy the star status that the likes of Kramaric and Ishak Belfodil do at Hoffenheim, there can be no denying that Kaderabek – the cerebral wingman – is a key member of a team with a return to Europe in their sights.