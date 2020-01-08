Reports: Top Manchester United & Chelsea target will not leave Borussia Dortmund in January transfer window

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has been on the radar of both Manchester United and Chelsea recently. Both the Premier League clubs want to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and have identified the England international as a potential signing.

However, if reports from Sky Sports are to be believed, the Bundesliga giants have decided against selling Sancho in the ongoing January transfer window. Which means both Chelsea and United will have to do without the services of the 19-year-old this season and they will have to try again in the summer.

Jadon Sancho will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund during the January transfer window, according to Sky in Germany. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 8, 2020

The report claims that the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the youngster. Dortmund, on the other hand, believe that they would struggle to find a worthy replacement for Sancho in January and thus would rather sell him in the summer, when they will have ample time to find a replacement.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. Whether or not the two sides make a move in the summer remains to be seen.