Where Heart Meets Mind: The Bundesliga’s Asian Sensations

The Bundesliga has long been the perfect platform for Asian players to showcase their ability on a bigger stage and the 2019/20 season has been no different.

While there aren’t as many Asian imports as previous years, the ones that are still plying their trade in the top flight of German football have certainly been impressing and contributing to what has been an exciting campaign thus far.

Ahead of the Ruckrunde – the second half of the season – only seven points separate the top five, and there are just eight between the safety of 11th position and bottom spot of the 18-team table.

Where Heart Meets Mind: Asian stars of the Bundesliga

But just how have the Bundesliga’s Asian sensations been faring this season?

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look.

1) MAKOTO HASEBE (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

After two excellent campaigns which saw them qualify for European football twice, reach the semi-finals of the Europa League and win the DFB-Pokal, it has been a tough 2019/20 so far for Eintracht Frankfurt.

At the halfway stage, they are languishing in 13th position with just a three-point buffer between them and the relegation places, although one man who has given plenty to the cause – unsurprisingly – is Makoto Hasebe.

The former Japan captain is renowned for always giving it 100 per cent and continues to thrive in his new position as the sweeper of Eintracht’s three-man defence, having previously spent most of his career as a composed midfield general.

2) DAICHI KAMADA (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

One bright light in an otherwise disappointing season thus far for Eintracht has been the emergence of Hasebe’s compatriot Daichi Kamada, who has really caught the eye since returning from loan.

A successful stint in Belgium with Sint-Truiden convinced Eagles manager Adi Hutter to hand him an opportunity which he has taken with both hands, and the 23-year-old looks set to emerge as a real star of Asian football.

While Eintracht were expected to fill the impact of summer departures of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, Kamada has been one of who has stepped up to fill some of the void and is often entrusted in the role of playmaker-in-chief.

3) MATHEW LECKIE (HERTHA BERLIN)

It has been an interesting season for Mathew Leckie and the same could be said for Hertha Berlin, who find themselves in 12th spot ahead of the Ruckrunde­ – or second round of matches as they are referred to in the Bundesliga.

The Australia international started Hertha’s first game of the season at right wing-back in what was actually an impressive 2-2 draw against reigning champions Bayern Munich, but was curiously replaced in the starting XI the following week and watched on as his side slumped to a 3-0 loss at home to Wolfsburg.

Hertha have since been plagued by inconsistency and coach Ante Covic was ultimately replaced at the end of November by Jurgen Klinsmann, and it does look like Leckie could be on his way out in the January transfer window.

4) KWON CHANG-HOON (FREIBURG)

After emerging onto the scene as one of Korea Republic’s brightest talents a few years ago, Kwon Chang-hoon earned a move to Europe when Ligue 1 outfit Dijon decided to secure his services from Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

The pint-sized attacking midfielder would go on to over 60 appearances in French football – even finishing the 2017/18 season as Dijon’s joint-top scorer in the league with 11 goals – before taking up a new challenge last summer by joining Freiburg.

It did not take him long at all to make an impact as he came off the bench to make his debut on Match Day 2 and scored within five minutes to seal a 3-1 win at Paderborn, and Kwon should only grow in influence with more time at the Schwarzald-Stadion.

5) JEONG WOO-YEONG (FREIBURG)

View this post on Instagram 👌🤴⚽️ A post shared by Jeong Wooyeong (정우영)🇰🇷 (@jeong_wooyeong) on Jul 7, 2019 at 4:19am PDT

Kwon was not the only South Korean to join Freiburg ahead of new campaign, with Jeong Woo-yeong also arriving from Bayern Munich after coming through the youth ranks of the Bundesliga giants.

Unlike Kwon, Jeong is yet to make his top-flight debut for Breisgau-Brasilianer but still has time on his side being only 20, and was highly rated enough to feature for Bayern in the UEFA Champions League last term.

Jeong is currently on international duty with Korea Republic at the AFC U23 Championship as one of his country’s more-renowned players, and an impressive showing at the tournament could just edge him closer to getting the nod from Freiburg coach Christian Streich.

6) BRANDON BORRELLO (FREIBURG)

The third ‘Asian’ at the Schwarzald-Stadion, by virtue of Australia being a member of the Asian Football Confederation, Borrello is now into his second season at the club after joining from Kaiserslautern in the summer of 2018.

With Freiburg flying high so far this season, competition for places has intensified and Streich had less use for out-and-out wingers earlier in the campaign when using a 3-4-3 system, although that has recently been alternated with a more-traditional 4-4-2 formation.

Nonetheless, Borrello has looked lively in many of his substitute appearances so far and could still play more than a bit-part role with Freiburg in with a chance of European qualification.

7) YUYA OSAKO (WERDER BREMEN)

Along with Hasebe, Yuya Osako has been the flag bearer for Asians in the Bundesliga in the past few years and has only grown in stature at Werder Bremen this season.

The departure of talismanic striker Max Kruse paved the way for others to step up and Osako – who briefly led Werder’s scoring charts earlier in the campaign – has looked to fill the void admirably with Milot Rashica.

Having hit the back of the net four times, the 29-year-old has already better last term’s haul but offers Die Werderaner so much more than just goals and often occupies the opposition’s primary stopper to create more space for his team-mates to exploit.

8) JI DONG-WON (MAINZ)

View this post on Instagram @jidongwon10 is back 👊💯 A post shared by 1. FSV Mainz 05 e. V. (@1fsvmainz05) on Jan 8, 2020 at 1:48am PST

Ji Dong-won can now be considered a veteran of the Bundesliga having plied his trade in Germany since 2012 when he initially joined Augsburg on loan from Sunderland, before also having spells with Borussia Dortmund and Darmstadt.

Last summer, Mainz became his fourth German club when he signed on a free transfer following 13 goals and 113 league appearances for Augsburg.

Unfortunately for Ji, he is yet to feature due to injury problems but his impending return should bolster an attack already boasting the likes of Robin Quaison, Adam Szalai, Karim Onisiwo and Jean-Philippe Mateta.