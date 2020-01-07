Oliver Kahn admires incoming Alexander Nubel for wanting to challenge Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich were “smart” to reach an agreement to sign the “very courageous” Alexander Nubel on a free transfer, according to Oliver Kahn.

Oliver Kahn feels incoming Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has taken a “very courageous step” by agreeing a move to Bavaria to challenge Manuel Neuer for the number one spot.

Last week Bayern confirmed Nubel, 23, would be joining the Bundesliga champions on a free in July upon the expiration of his contract with Schalke.

That was the very transfer Neuer made in 2011, though his presence as Bayern’s number one and captain means Nubel may struggle for playing time initially.

Former Bayern keeper Kahn, who has returned to the club as a member of their executive board, had advised Nubel to remain at Schalke last April because he had not earned his stripes internationally.

“Back then I wasn’t involved in decisions regarding transfers,” Kahn told a news conference on Tuesday.

“Every player has to go his own way. He expressed that his way is to come to Bayern Munich; he wants to establish [himself] in a few years as the number one.

@OliverKahn: “My 14 years at #FCBayern was a wonderful, emotional time. You can never forget or leave this club. It’s a special challenge to continue shaping the success and history of this club. I didn’t need long to thing about it.”#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/OUpykEJSNB — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 7, 2020

“But he wants to learn first from a great goalkeeper as Manuel Neuer is and to take this step you need to be very courageous. It’s a very courageous step he decided to take here.

“At the moment we shouldn’t think too much about it because we have to focus on the second part of the season, we want to show great performances and we need Manuel Neuer at his best, as we have seen in the first part of the season and recent years.”

Neuer, 33, has a contract at Bayern until 2021 and he said Nubel’s impending arrival would not affect discussions over a new deal.

A controversy over who occupies the spot between the posts for Bayern could therefore be forthcoming, with Kahn adamant his club made the right decision to acquire Nubel.

“I think we all know what a great talent Alexander Nubel represents, which qualities and abilities he has, so it was a smart and strategic decision to get him if Alexander Nubel is free,” he added.

“To have such a great goalkeeper on board is a good sign. Alexander Nubel said he will put himself into the second row to start learning from Manuel Neuer, about whose qualities we don’t have to talk about at all.

“He is world number one goalkeeper for many years and well-deserved number one of FC Bayern Munich. He secured lots of titles for FC Bayern Munich.

“For someone like me, who comes to this club after a break, I can speak freely and can discuss and give out my thoughts.

“We will see how we will handle this situation. At the moment, the full focus should be put on the second part of the season.”

Oliver Kahn’s goals for #FCBayern: “Playing elite, world-class football and aspiring to be number one in all areas is what we all have on our minds. That is what FC Bayern aspires to.” #packmas pic.twitter.com/ewALVeTkeb — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 7, 2020

Whatever advice Kahn chips in with, it is likely to be delivered in a more measured tone than the one he delivered during his 14 years as a Bayern player.

“I think emotions are important – emotions on the pitch for me were an important part and as I saw others on the stands, they are also very emotional,” said Kahn, who is due to replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as club chairman at the end of 2021.

“I have seen a lot of other things, many business-related things and there you don’t see that many emotions and it doesn’t help very much.

“Many might wonder, not seeing me so emotional any more. The emotion that I showed back on the pitch, it helped me, but you won’t see me doing the same things with the board of directors.”