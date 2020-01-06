Alexander Nubel’s arrival at Bayern Munich will have no impact on whether or not Manuel Neuer signs a new deal with the Bundesliga giants.

Manuel Neuer is thrilled with Alexander Nubel’s impending arrival at Bayern Munich, but insists the goalkeeper’s arrival will have no impact on his plans over a new contract.

Nubel is set to follow in Neuer’s footsteps at the end of the season, with Bayern having confirmed they have reached an agreement to sign the current Schalke goalkeeper on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old has long been touted as Neuer’s possible replacement for both club and country, though Bayern’s captain is happy to welcome Nubel to Munich.

Neuer’s deal expires in 2021, with the 33-year-old reportedly in talks over a new contract – negotiations he is adamant will be unaffected by Nubel’s arrival.

@Manuel_Neuer addresses the media in Doha: “It’s a forward-thinking decision made by the club. Alexander Nübel is a top-quality goalkeeper.” #FCBayern — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 6, 2020

“The Nubel transfer is irrelevant for my contract extension,” Neuer told reporters at Bayern’s mid-season training camp in Qatar.

“Of course I determine the requirements [of the contract]. I have the thoughts in my head, but of course I will not reveal them. Nothing comes out of me.

“It’s a forward-thinking decision made by the club. Nubel is a top-quality goalkeeper.

“These factors are very important. It is therefore very important for me how the path with [coach] Hansi Flick continues.

“I have things I want to achieve with the team, and it’s a lot of fun working together with Hansi. Together with the team, we can achieve anything.

“The club has always shown me appreciation. So far, we have not extended the contract, although I have no time pressure.”