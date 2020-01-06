Reports: Bundesliga giants make contact with Real Madrid for on-loan youngster

According to reports, Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich have enquired about the availability of Real Madrid star Achraf Hakimi, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at Borussia Dortmund.

It is Marca who has claimed that Bayern Munich is keen on signing Hakimi after taking note of the 21-year-old’s impressive performances in the Bundesliga in recent times. Though his primary position the field is at right-back, Hakimi’s versatility allows him to play as a left-back or even as a midfielder, as he has often done under Lucien Favre at the Signal Iduna Park.

In case you did not know, Hakimi is also the first-choice left-back in the Morocco national team, and also represented his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Borussia Dortmund themselves are keen to sign the youngster on a permanent deal in the summer, while Real Madrid is also keen to bring him back as an alternative option at right-back. According to Marca, neither Real Madrid nor Hakimi himself have made a final decision on his future, as his most preferred position as a full-back is currently being occupied at the Santiago Bernabeu by Dani Carvajal and his understudy Alvaro Odriozola.