Where Heart Meets Mind: Will RB Leipzig prove the real deal in Bundesliga title race?

They may be leading the Bundesliga after the first half of the 2019/20 season but the upcoming Ruckrunde will be when RB Leipzig really prove if they are truly worthy of the Meisterschale.

Even for a club with ambitions as lofty as RB Leipzig, the rate in which they have risen in German football is impressive.

Having only won promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in 2016, Die Roten Bullen’s debut top-flight season saw them finish runners-up and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Last term, they sealed a return to the Champions League by finishing third and also reaching the final of the DFB-Pokal, but all those achievements will pale in comparison if Leipzig can finish what they have started in 2019/20.

Where Heart Meets Mind: RB Leipzig

In highly-rated Julian Nagelsmann’s first year at the helm, Leipzig have taken their game to another level and currently sit two points clear at the top of the table ahead of the second half of the campaign – or Ruckrunde as it is known as in Germany.

It is not just the results that have grabbed the headlines but the manner in which Leipzig have gone about their business, boasting the league’s best attack with 48 goals scored and also the second-best defensive record with only 20 conceded.

For all the criticism they received from the traditionalists who bemoan the club’s corporate ownership (which is another story altogether), Leipzig have not exactly been the typical noveau riche club splashing obscene amounts of money on big-name signings.

Instead, they have shown a willingness to develop promising youngsters while benefitting from their association with sister clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, bringing in and them nurturing the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer and Tyler Adams to name but a few.

Off the pitch, Leipzig have shown a forward-thinking mind and on it, their players display plenty of heart.

With the two combining, Die Roten Bullen could just be on the brink of a maiden Meisterschale come May.

THE HEART – DIEGO DEMME

He is far from the most-illustrious name in the Leipzig ranks and may not even be recognisable to casual observers, but Diego Demme is every bit the heart of the team.

As the second-longest serving member of the squad behind the equally-inspirational Yussuf Poulsen, Demme has been plying his trade at the Red Bull Arena since the 2013/14 season when they were still in the 3. Liga.

Competition for places in what is now a very talented team means that the 28-year-old is no longer guaranteed an automatic starting berth, having to compete with the likes of Laimer, Amadou Haidara and Kevin Kampl.

Still, whenever he is on the field, Demme – who captains the side in Willi Orban’s absence – never fails to give 100 per cent and often performs the sacrificial roles that allow his team-mates to get the glory.

THE MIND – MARCEL SABITZER

Timo Werner may be Leipzig’s biggest star at the moment and understandably so, following his free-scoring ways which have seen him rack up 18 goals in the first half of the campaign.

However, every top striker needs excellent supply and there is no man that provides that better at the Red Bull Arena than Marcel Sabitzer.

Having joined Leipzig back in 2014, the Austria international has flown under the radar despite exerting plenty of influence in their rise from the second tier to Bundesliga powerhouses.

But Sabitzer – with his visionary passing, creative ability and dead-ball skills – is slowly but surely proving impossible to ignore, having already notched six goals and four assists in the league this season.