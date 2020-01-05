Reports: Barcelona identify replacement for outgoing Nelson Semedo

Barcelona fullback Nelson Semedo has failed to fulfil the expectations the club had of him in his two and a half year spell with them. The Catalan giants are planning to let him go in the summer transfer window and have identified a replacement as well, if reports are to be believed.

According to Sky Sports (via ​Sport), RB Leipzig right-back Lukas Klostermann is on Barcelona’s radar and they want to sign the 23-year-old as a replacement for Semedo. Klostermann has made 16 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig this season and has a goal and an assist to show for.

The report claims that the La Liga giants would have to pay around €35 million for the German international in the summer window. Moreover, teams like Juventus and Bayern Munich are interested in him as well, which makes it all the more important to make an early move.

Semedo, who moved to Barcelona from Benfica in the summer window of 2017 for a similar amount that the club might have to pay for Klostermann in the 2020 summer window. The Portuguese international has made 108 appearances for Barcelona but has failed to impress the club’ board, who are ready to offload him and sign a replacement.