Where Heart Meets Mind: Can Freiburg maintain high-flying ways?

Freiburg have had an excellent first half of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season but will need to display more heart and mind if they are to maintain their high-flying ways in the Ruckrunde.

The second half of the campaign – or Ruckrunde as it is known in Germany – gets underway on January 17 with Freiburg currently sitting comfortably in 8th position.

It is a far cry from when they flirted with relegation throughout last season before ultimately finishing eight points outside the drop zone.

Where Heart Meets Mind: Sport-Club Freiburg

Freiburg could even be forgiven for feeling they should be even higher up on the table at the moment following a blistering start to the campaign which saw them record four wins in their opening six matches, although they did go without a victory in their past three outings.

Nonetheless, this is a side that – under Christian Streich and his adventurous 3-4-3 formation – have been one of the Bundesliga’s most-entertaining outfits befitting of their nickname Breisgau-Brasilianer: the Brazilians of Breisgau.

Nils Petersen has led the way with seven goals but he is far from the only contributor, with Christian Gunter excellent down the left while centre-back Robin Koch has earned his first two Germany caps while recently proving equally adept in central midfield.

View this post on Instagram Trainingslager, wir kommen! 🔜 Sotogrande 🇪🇸 A post shared by SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) on Jan 6, 2020 at 12:43am PST

At present, Freiburg are just four points behind fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund and continue to dream of bringing UEFA Champions League football to the Schwarzald-Stadion.

Given how competitive the current Bundesliga campaign has been, that remains an achievable target although a handful of poor results could also see them slip down into the bottom half of the table.

That will all unfold in the Ruckrunde but, for now, Freiburg can look back at a positive season thus far which – with the right heart and mind in the next 17 games – could reap genuine dividends.

THE HEART – CHRISTIAN GUNTER

With club captain Mike Frantz no longer guaranteed a spot in the Freiburg starting XI, Gunter has been handed the armband for much of the campaign and has thrived in the role of leader.

The left wing-back, who has spent his entire career at the Schwarzald-Stadion, has been arguably the league’s best in his position, offering plenty of thrust going forward and weighing in with five assists while never neglecting his defensive duties.

Still only 26, it remains to be seen if Gunter will one day be poached by one of the Bundesliga’s heavyweights or remain at Freiburg to become a real club icon.

But, if he continues his rich vein of form, it seems only a matter of time that he at least adds to the solitary cap he earned for Germany in 2014.

THE MIND – JONATHAN SCHMID

It is not often that a team’s two standouts are both the wide defensive players but that is perhaps testament to how well Freiburg are performing in their 3-4-3 system.

And however much drive Gunter brings to the side down the left, Jonathan Schmid provides as much in class on the right.

Being the playmaker while playing as a wide defender might be something that full-backs of the past could only dream off but, as Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown, this is very much a possibility in the modern game.

Schmid also looks to have set his sights on a personal highlights reel for the season with his dead-ball skills producing four goals so far, which should make his recent revelation that he does not practice freekicks all the more incredulous.