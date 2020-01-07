Where Heart Meets Mind: Will Bayern Munich produce another Ruckrunde charge?

Quite often, the test of champions requires them to display both plenty of heart and a calm mind – something that Bayern Munich have plenty of.

The reigning Bundesliga champions, who have won the Meisterschale in the last seven seasons, are currently four points off the top of the table in third place.

But considering they overcame a nine-point deficit to pip Borussia Dortmund to the title last term, it would take a brave – or foolish – person to rule them out just yet, especially with the second half of the campaign still to play.

Where Heart Meets Mind: FC Bayern München

The Ruckrunde – what the latter 17 games of the season are referred to in Germany – is when the cream usually rises to the top and Bayern are experts at doing just that.

Their early season woes, which saw Niko Kovac replaced by Hans-Dieter Flick at the helm, look a thing of the past although the scary proposition for their rivals is that it seems they are yet to hit top form.

Even then, Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski already has a remarkable 19 goals to his name and is expectedly leading the scoring charts, while Flick looks to be on his way to finding a system to accommodate both Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho in the same starting XI.

Injuries have hit Bayern hard but that has afforded opportunities for some of their promising youngsters including Alphonso Davies, who has been a revelation playing out of his natural position at left-back.

Everything has to come to an end and Bayern’s run of consecutive league crowns will eventually be put to a halt.

Nonetheless, expect them to produce an almighty fight as they look to repeat their Ruckrunde heroics of last season in their quest for an 8th consecutive Meisterschale.

THE HEART – DAVID ALABA

The first half of the season has seen the Bayern defence in turmoil.

Following the club’s decision to let stalwart Mats Hummels return to Dortmund, first-choice centre-back Niklas Sule suffered a season-ending injury while summer signings Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard have both had their share of problems, Jerome Boateng appears on the wane, and Javi Martinez has failed to take his opportunity when handed to him.

Instead, it has been the versatile David Alaba that has been a constant presence in the backline, proving to be more than capable in the heart of defence with Davies filling in at his usual left-back position.

Had he been at another club with less illustrious names, Alaba would certainly be the biggest star of the team although this seems to bother him little.

At the age of 27 and with over 360 appearances in all competition for Bayern to his name, the Austria international continues to quietly but surely grow in influence.

THE MIND – ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

Even for his regular level of performance, which already borders on the superhuman, Lewandowski is having a season to remember.

The Pole became the first player in Bundesliga history to score in each of the opening nine games of the campaign, and went on to extend that record into Match Day 11 – reaping a total of 16 goals during that time.

While genius is often associated with creativity, Lewandowski is the epitome of “the mind” for Bayern in his sheer composure, resilience and killer instinct.

Curiously, the 31-year-old has never surpassed the 30-goal mark in his nine previous seasons in the Bundesliga, although he is well on track to marking a decade in the top flight of German football with a new milestone.