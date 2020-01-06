Where Heart Meets Mind: Prepare for a thrilling Ruckrunde of the 2019/20 Bundesliga

In a fortnight’s time, the 2019/20 Bundesliga season will get back underway and – if the first half was anything to go by – the Ruckrunde will be full of drama and excitement.

In what is proving to be the most competitive Bundesliga campaign in recent times, it is RB Leipzig who currently lead the way with 37 points from their first 17 games.

Nonetheless, Borussia Monchengladbach – the early pacesetters – are just two points adrift with reigning champions Bayern Munich a couple more behind, and a total of just seven points separate the top five with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke still very much in with a shout.

Where Heart Meets Mind: The Bundesliga returns January 17 to 19

The second half of the campaign – or Ruckrunde as it is known in Germany – is when things really start to heat up and teams hoping to rise to the occasion will have to show a calm mind and plenty of heart.

Fittingly, for a competition renowned for its passionate supporters all across the country, there is never any shortage of heart displayed on the field.

From Dortmund anchorman Axel Witsel to Gladbach’s indomitable goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Eintracht Frankfurt’s defensive general Makoto Hasebe and Bayer Leverkusen’s inspirational captain Lars Bender – 100 per cent is the minimum effort that will be accepted when the season resumes on January 17.

“What a scorching strike! 🔥🎤 The best #Bundesliga goals from distance so far this season ☄️ pic.twitter.com/AajKLyLgso — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 4, 2020

Yet, the beautiful game is nothing without the moments of magic and the Bundesliga has plenty of geniuses to provide those on a weekly basis.

Be it the killer instinct of Bayern hitman Robert Lewandowski, the ingenuity of Schalke’s Amine Harit, Wolfsburg skipper Josuha Guilavogui’s impeccable reading of the game, or Leipzig playmaker Marcel Sabitzer’s uncanny ability to deliver a defence-splitting pass – those with a brilliant mind will be raring to shine in the Ruckrunde.

With 17 games down, there are 17 more to go for each of the Bundesliga’s 18 clubs to make the 2019/20 campaign a success.

Winning the Meisterschale, qualifying for Europe and even escaping relegation – these are feats that usually require heart or mind.

But, in a season such as this one where the stakes are higher than usual and anything seems possible, perhaps success in the Bundesliga will only be achieved when Heart Meets Mind.